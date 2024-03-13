DNA TV Show: How Delhi gang sold Rs 100 anti-fungal medicine as Rs 2 lakh 'life-saving' cancer drug

Delhi Police recently recovered fake medicines of 9 branded medicines used in the treatment of cancer.

The price of an injection given for chemotherapy in cancer ranges from Rs 1-2 lakh. Cancer cases are increasing in the world including in India. Many times the patient loses his life due to cancer not being detected on time and not receiving treatment. A large number of cancer patients come to India from abroad for treatment. Gang members used to make such foreigners their victims. Now, Delhi Police has busted a racket of eight people, who were allegedly involved in manufacturing and supplying spurious 'life saving' cancer chemotherapy drugs.

During raids at four places in Delhi NCR, the Crime Branch recovered fake medicines of 9 branded medicines used in the treatment of cancer. Police investigation revealed that the accused used to fill anti-fungal medicine worth Rs 50 to Rs 100 in the injection vials used in chemotherapy, which they used to sell after a discount for Rs 1 to 1.25 lakh.

For a cancer patient, chemotherapy is the milestone which gives him new hope for life. Medicines worth lakhs of rupees are used in chemotherapy which are given to the patient through injection. To supply fake cancer medicines, the gang members preyed on people coming to India on medical tourism. But the big question is how to identify whether a medicine like cancer is real or fake. Medicine experts have given some suggestions regarding this.

- Always take medicines from an authorized medicine seller

- Collect the bill

- Do not take medicine directly from any particular person

- Avoid medicines available at discount

There is a QR Code printed on the medicine wrapper. According to the rules, it is mandatory to print a QR Code on all medicines costing more than Rs 100. With this, you will get all the information like correct name of the medicine, brand name, manufacturer information, date of manufacturing, expiry details and license number. Hence, you will be able to easily find out whether a medicine is real or fake.

