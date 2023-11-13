Headlines

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How bursting of firecrackers despite ban has affected Delhi NCR's AQI

Firecrackers were lit, despite the ban, which resulted in worse air quality on Diwali's following day. In Ghaziabad, the AQI was 167 the day before Diwali and rose to 329 the following day. In Noida, the AQI was 130 before Diwali and rose to 363 after the festival.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

On Diwali, the national capital saw firecrackers go off all over the Delhi NCR, despite the Supreme Court's order. For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, Diwali was observed with much fervor. Firecrackers were prohibited in Delhi NCR due to the deteriorating air quality.

However, despite the administrative measures taken to control pollution, it eventually decreased as a result of rain. In many parts of the Delhi NCR, the AQI had nearly reached 100. However, the AQI has once again approached 300 following Diwali. The AQI crosses the 200 mark, indicating dangerous air quality.

Firecrackers were lit, despite the ban, which resulted in worse air quality on Diwali's following day. In Ghaziabad, the AQI was 167 the day before Diwali and rose to 329 the following day. In Noida, the AQI was 130 before Diwali and rose to 363 after the festival.

Similar to this, Gurugram's AQI was 199 before Diwali and rose to 370 following the celebration. The Delhi NCR's air quality deteriorated after Diwali. 

In a separate incident, Salman Khan's fans celebrated Diwali with the eagerly anticipated spy thriller Tiger 3 debuting in theaters. Fans celebrated the movie's release by dancing in theaters. However, some of the spectators were also seen setting firecrackers ablaze within the theaters. 

During last night's movie screening in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, a group of fervent moviegoers set off firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Maharashtra, upsetting the quiet mood and alarming other attendees, according to police. The beginning of the viral videos depicts ominous movie theater images. As Salman Khan appears on screen, whistles can be heard.

Subsequently, the action on screen is overshadowed by the scene inside the movie theater. Crackers catch fire close to the screen, creating an eruption of sparks and smoke. Salman Khan responded to the incident on Monday by posting a message on his Instagram. "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe," the actor wrote in his note. 

The fireworks continued for a minute, during which time members of the theater audience could be seen fleeing around in search of a safe spot to avoid getting hurt. Two persons were detained by the police as a result of the video going viral on social media and prompting an investigation. Additionally, Mohan Theater is the subject of a Section 112 complaint filed with the Chavani police station.

