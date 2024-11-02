The protests included men, women, and children, many of whom dressed like Mahant Chinmay Krishna Das to show their support.

Recently, the Hindu community in Bangladesh has shown remarkable strength in the face of rising fundamentalism. This was highlighted by the case against Chinmay Krishna Das, a priest at the ISKCON temple in Chandgaon. A leader from the BNP party accused him of disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag, leading to charges of sedition against him and 19 others. In Bangladesh, sedition can lead to severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death penalty.

In response, Hindus across the country took to the streets to protest. They chanted slogans like "Har Har Mahadev" and "Jai Shri Ram," demonstrating their unity against radical groups and the government that supports them. Just days earlier, Hindu traders were forced to pay unfair taxes and faced property seizures, but now they are demanding justice.

The protests included men, women, and children, many of whom dressed like Mahant Chinmay Krishna Das to show their support. Das has worked hard to unite the Hindu community, organizing a religious council to address their concerns. He believes that the survival of Hindus in Bangladesh depends on their ability to stand together and fight against oppression.

This call to action is a reminder of past struggles, especially during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, when Hindus faced severe persecution. Today, the fear of such events happening again under the leadership of Mohammad Yunus is very real.

The recent protests in Chattogram brought thousands together, demanding their rights and standing firm against the charges against Chinmay Krishna Das. As the protests grow, the police and military are trying to control the situation, showing their fear of widespread dissent.

The story of resistance is also seen in Kashmir, where locals are pushing back against terrorism. Candle marches in memory of terrorism victims highlight a shift in sentiment, showing that communities in both Bangladesh and Kashmir are choosing unity and progress over violence.