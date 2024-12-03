The Maha Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh are in full swing. The Maha Kumbh Mela has been declared a temporary district for four months and now all kinds of arrangements are being made for the devotees coming here.

A special identity of this Maha Kumbh Mela starting from January 13 will be the tents being set up here because the Maha Kumbh Mela will be a temporary city. The Maha Kumbh Mela is also called the city of tents. More than 2000 tents like Swiss cottages will be set up in the Maha Kumbh Mela. For this, the Tourism Department of Uttar Pradesh has also signed an agreement with six companies. The tents will be world-class and will have facilities like a five-star hotel.

Tents are divided into four categories -- Villa, Maharaja, Swiss Cottage and Dormitory. The rent for tents will be from Rs 1500 to Rs 35000 per day. The most expensive tent will be the villa and the cheapest will be the dormitory. If there are extra guests, then Rs 4000 to Rs 8000 more will have to be paid.

Tents can be booked on the site upstdc.co.in of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. For the convenience of the devotees, the villa tent will be built on 900 square feet, the super deluxe tent on 480 to 580 square feet and the deluxe blocks on 250 to 400 square feet. Tents will have facilities like AC, double bed, mattress, sofa set, beautiful interior, table for writing and reading, electric geyser, fire extinguisher, quilt, blanket, mosquito net, WiFi, dining area and common sitting area.

This time, people from 75 countries are expected to come to Maha Kumbh and a total of 45 crore devotees can come. According to Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, almost all the preparations are complete. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kumbh Mela.