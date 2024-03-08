DNA TV Show: Here's how Indians were lured with job offer to fight Russia's war with Ukraine

Reports have surfaced about forced recruitment of Indian youths into the Russian army, sparking widespread concern.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since February 2022 has claimed thousands of lives on both sides. However, in recent days, the war between Russia and Ukraine has gained special attention in India for alarming reasons. Reports have surfaced about forced recruitment of Indian youths into the Russian army, sparking widespread concern.

Several Indian nationals have reportedly been deployed by Russia near the Ukraine border, directly engaging in combat. Reports of Indian casualties in the conflict have also emerged, with two deaths and several injuries reported in recent days.

Those who have sought assistance for repatriation face significant challenges. The deaths and injuries of Indian nationals in the war raise questions about their involvement and the circumstances leading to their participation.

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered a human trafficking racket operating under the guise of job recruitment in Russia. Raids were conducted in seven states across India, targeting 13 locations associated with the racket.

- The racket lured Indian youths with promises of lucrative jobs and salaries in Russia.

- They were assured positions as security guards, Russian army helpers, or in the education sector.

- To secure the job in Russia, each recruit had to pay up to Rs 3 lakh, with racketeers handling essential documentation.

The investigation revealed the involvement of individuals across various states, including Abdul Muttalib Khan from Dubai, who initially circulated videos enticing youths to Russia.

Despite efforts by the Indian government to repatriate its citizens, no successful returns from Russia have been reported yet. Families of the trapped youths, primarily from Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana, are distraught and anxious about their loved ones' safety and return.

The revelations have exposed the dark reality of exploitation faced by Indian youths lured by the prospect of employment abroad. As the investigation progresses, authorities are intensifying efforts to rescue those trapped in the recruitment racket and bring them back home safely.