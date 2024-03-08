Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

DCW vs UPW, WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma’s hat-trick helped UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

DNA TV Show: Here's how Indians were lured with job offer to fight Russia's war with Ukraine

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

7 most expensive divorces in Bollywood

Welcome to the Ambani family: Radhika Merchant joins the fold

Lunar Eclipse 2024 to coincide with Holi: When and where to watch

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Here's how Indians were lured with job offer to fight Russia's war with Ukraine

Reports have surfaced about forced recruitment of Indian youths into the Russian army, sparking widespread concern.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 11:25 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since February 2022 has claimed thousands of lives on both sides. However, in recent days, the war between Russia and Ukraine has gained special attention in India for alarming reasons. Reports have surfaced about forced recruitment of Indian youths into the Russian army, sparking widespread concern.

Several Indian nationals have reportedly been deployed by Russia near the Ukraine border, directly engaging in combat. Reports of Indian casualties in the conflict have also emerged, with two deaths and several injuries reported in recent days.

Those who have sought assistance for repatriation face significant challenges. The deaths and injuries of Indian nationals in the war raise questions about their involvement and the circumstances leading to their participation.

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered a human trafficking racket operating under the guise of job recruitment in Russia. Raids were conducted in seven states across India, targeting 13 locations associated with the racket.

- The racket lured Indian youths with promises of lucrative jobs and salaries in Russia.
- They were assured positions as security guards, Russian army helpers, or in the education sector.
- To secure the job in Russia, each recruit had to pay up to Rs 3 lakh, with racketeers handling essential documentation.

The investigation revealed the involvement of individuals across various states, including Abdul Muttalib Khan from Dubai, who initially circulated videos enticing youths to Russia. 

Despite efforts by the Indian government to repatriate its citizens, no successful returns from Russia have been reported yet. Families of the trapped youths, primarily from Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana, are distraught and anxious about their loved ones' safety and return.

The revelations have exposed the dark reality of exploitation faced by Indian youths lured by the prospect of employment abroad. As the investigation progresses, authorities are intensifying efforts to rescue those trapped in the recruitment racket and bring them back home safely.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US President Biden slams Donald Trump at State of the Union Address, says democracy, freedom under threat in US, world

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Altairo forays into European luxury furniture segment

The best occasions to flaunt your Organza Saree

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement