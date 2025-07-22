DNA TV Show: Has Syrian rebel leader and interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa fled Damascus?

Will a terrorist commander who has overthrown the strong government of Syria within just three months leave the capital because of some air strikes?

Some social media handles operating from Lebanon have claimed that Ahmed-al-Sharaa has fled from the Syrian capital Damascus. It is also claimed that the Syrian President's family has also fled with him. In these claims, it is being said that Ahmed-al-Sharaa fled due to the fear of Israel's recent military action in Syria.

Will a terrorist commander who has overthrown the strong government of Syria within just three months leave the capital because of some air strikes? A part of the claim made on social media is true; indeed, Syrian President Ahmed-al-Sharaa is not in Damascus, but the reason given for Israeli fear is factually wrong. In fact, the Syrian President had gone to meet a business delegation from Saudi Arabia, which had proposed a meeting in some other city instead of Damascus due to security reasons.

When US President Donald Trump and Syrian President met for the first time, Saudi Arabia was a part of this meeting as a mediator. Some media reports have said that the delegation that came from Saudi Arabia also discussed US business interests with Syria, and due to this speculation, a question arose. Does Donald Trump now want to create another Taliban in the Middle East?

After meeting Ahmed-al-Sharaa, Trump first relaxed the economic sanctions imposed on Syria. Trump assured that American companies would invest in Syria. After this decision, Trump also lifted the ban on foreign terrorists involved in Ahmed-al-Shara's organisation.

Strategic experts are of the opinion that Trump wants to create a terrorist organisation on the lines of the Taliban in the Middle East that would follow the US' instructions and also have its own means of funding so that it can control forces like Iran and their proxy organisations in the Middle East. How does Ahmed-al-Shara's Syria fit into Trump's plan?

A major source of income for Syria is its oil reserves. Before the Syrian civil war began, Syria used to produce 4 lakh barrels of oil per day. Between 2014 and 2019, oil production had come down to 34 thousand barrels per day due to the civil war. Oil production in Syria has reduced by almost 92 per cent. Trump wants Syria to increase oil production again with the help of America so that Ahmad-al-Shara can achieve the same status as the Taliban in South Asia, but there could be an obstacle to this plan of Trump. This obstacle is America's old friend Israel, which recently bombed Syria from the border areas to the capital Damascus.