DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note

Two police officers have died by suicide in Haryana within two weeks. IPS officer Y Puran Singh on October 7, and exactly a week later, Haryana Police ASI Sandeep Kumar died on October 14. Both officers shot themselves. The question arises: what is going on in the Haryana Police? What is the suspense behind the serial suicides in the police department? What is the connection between the ASI who committed suicide and IPS officer Y Puran Singh? What is the link that forced these two officers to take their own lives?

ASI Sandeep Kumar reportedly left behind a six-minute video and a three-page suicide note levelling corruption allegations against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Police are yet to comment officially on Sandeep Kumar's note or the video.

ASI Kumar was posted at the cyber police station where the FIR was filed against IPS Puran Kumar in a corruption case. He was the one who registered the FIR and was also the IO (Investigating Officer) of this case. During the investigation of this case, ASI Kumar's team arrested and interrogated Y Puran Kumar's gunman, Sushil. Now the question is, why did Sandeep Kumar take his own life?

The case of serial suicides within the Haryana Police is taking a new turn. The family of ASI Kumar has refused to perform his last rites. The family is demanding that they will not perform the last rites until IPS Puran Kumar's wife is arrested.

IPS Puran Kumar purportedly left a note accusing eight officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities". Puran Kumar, 52, had recently been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.