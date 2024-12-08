Two-wheelers, electric and CNG vehicles, those registered in Uttarakhand and those engaged in essential services will be exempted.

Every year lakhs of people go to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to roam, enjoy the cold weather, and visit the valleys. But now those going to Uttarakhand may have to pay green tax/cess. The Uttarakhand government may soon collect green tax from vehicles entering the state. The Dhami government of the state has sent a proposal for a green tax to the Centre.

It has sought advice from the Centre regarding this. If the Uttarakhand government gets a green signal from the Centre, then as soon as out-of-state vehicles cross the state border, a certain amount will be deducted from the Fastag wallet installed on the vehicle through cameras. Very soon, this system will be activated on all the borders of Uttarakhand.

Hence, if you want to go to Uttarakhand, toll tax will also have to be paid on the way and then green tax will also have to be paid to enter Devbhoomi. But what is a green tax? Green tax is also called environmental tax. This tax is imposed on vehicles that spread pollution. The state of Uttarakhand has just sent a proposal to the Centre on this.

It is said that a green tax of Rs 20 to Rs 80 can be collected from vehicles coming to Uttarakhand from other states. Two-wheelers can be exempted from green tax. Electric, CNG, vehicles with state number plates will be exempted from green tax. Green tax will not be collected from government vehicles, fire engines and ambulances.

Automatic number plate recognition cameras will identify vehicles registered outside Uttarakhand and the amount will be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet of the vehicle owners, the official said. Three-wheelers will be charged Rs 20, four-wheelers Rs 40, medium vehicles Rs 60 and heavy vehicles Rs 80, Joint Commissioner (Transport) Sanat Kumar Singh said.