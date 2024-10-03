Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case

PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

SA vs WI, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case

DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case

PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

PAK-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan stun Sri Lanka to clinch two crucial points

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

Ratan Tata makes 23000% return after 8 years of investment in Rs 29393 crore company, still holds...

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

AI imagines Marvel superheroes celebrating Durga Puja 2024 in Kolkata

Will men go extinct from Earth as Y chromosomes decline? Know here

Will men go extinct from Earth as Y chromosomes decline? Know here

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for playing iconic villain Keerikadan Jose in Mohanlal's Kireedam, passes away

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case

UP Police has filed a 3200-page charge sheet in the Hathras Satsang case, but Surajpal's name has not been mentioned.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

About 3 months ago, there was a stampede in a satsang of a baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Around 121 people died in the stampede, mostly women. Many families were shattered due to this stampede. This satsang was organised by Suraj Pal aka Narayan Sakar Hari and popularly called Bhola Baba of Hathras.

The pictures of this stampede were horrific and showed chaotic scenes. Even the arrangement to exit the event was not proper. The organizers had set up a pandal that the devotees of the baba could not even run away to save their lives during the stampede.

The reason for this stampede was people wanted to touch the feet of the baba after the event ended. There was chaos to get it, due to which the stampede started. Now the question is whether the baba is guilty of this stampede or not. For those who have lost their family members in the satsang of Sakar Hari, Baba is the accused, but according to those who have investigated the matter, Sakar Hari is innocent.

UP Police has filed a 3200-page charge sheet in the Hathras Satsang case. After about 91 days of investigation, 11 people named as accused. Narayan Sakar Hari i.e. Surajpal's name is not in the charge sheet. The SIT formed in this case had recorded the statements of 150 eyewitnesses. Statements of the family members of the victims killed in the stampede were also recorded

More than 2.5 lakh devotees were called for Saakar Hari after taking permission for the satsang of 80 thousand people. Despite this, UP police did not even include Saakar Hari's name in the FIR of the case. Now his name is missing from the charge sheet as well. This is troubling the families of those killed in the stampede.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

Joker 2 public review: Netizens get frustrated, call Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's crime drama 'boring, clueless sequel'

Joker 2 public review: Netizens get frustrated, call Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's crime drama 'boring, clueless sequel'

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Ananya Panday reacts to being called next Alia Bhatt: ‘I think she is too…’

Ananya Panday reacts to being called next Alia Bhatt: ‘I think she is too…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought the internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: The Greatest of All Time, CTRL, The Signature, The Tribe, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement