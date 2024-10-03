DNA TV Show: 'Godman' Surajpal alias Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede case

UP Police has filed a 3200-page charge sheet in the Hathras Satsang case, but Surajpal's name has not been mentioned.

About 3 months ago, there was a stampede in a satsang of a baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Around 121 people died in the stampede, mostly women. Many families were shattered due to this stampede. This satsang was organised by Suraj Pal aka Narayan Sakar Hari and popularly called Bhola Baba of Hathras.

The pictures of this stampede were horrific and showed chaotic scenes. Even the arrangement to exit the event was not proper. The organizers had set up a pandal that the devotees of the baba could not even run away to save their lives during the stampede.

The reason for this stampede was people wanted to touch the feet of the baba after the event ended. There was chaos to get it, due to which the stampede started. Now the question is whether the baba is guilty of this stampede or not. For those who have lost their family members in the satsang of Sakar Hari, Baba is the accused, but according to those who have investigated the matter, Sakar Hari is innocent.

UP Police has filed a 3200-page charge sheet in the Hathras Satsang case. After about 91 days of investigation, 11 people named as accused. Narayan Sakar Hari i.e. Surajpal's name is not in the charge sheet. The SIT formed in this case had recorded the statements of 150 eyewitnesses. Statements of the family members of the victims killed in the stampede were also recorded

More than 2.5 lakh devotees were called for Saakar Hari after taking permission for the satsang of 80 thousand people. Despite this, UP police did not even include Saakar Hari's name in the FIR of the case. Now his name is missing from the charge sheet as well. This is troubling the families of those killed in the stampede.