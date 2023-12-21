DNA TV Show: From fist-fights to groovy dance reels, Delhi Metro becoming place for viral videos

A lot of viral films have been making the rounds lately, showing commuters fighting with their fists or dancing. One such video, which depicts two passengers punching one other as though they are professional boxers who have had boxing lessons, became viral on social media recently.

Travel in the nation's capital has transformed thanks to Delhi Metro. Thousands of passengers use the Delhi Metro each day to commute. However, the incident that occurred inside the Delhi Metro is currently generating headlines rather than the ride.

When two passengers began punching each other inside the metro, other passengers who were watching were confused. One individual dared to step in and act as a referee, but like the others, he soon became silent.

People are also leaving a variety of comments on this Delhi Metro video as soon as it becomes popular. One person wrote, "Punch is exactly like a professional boxer, as if you are throwing Mohammad Ali vs George Chuvalo ((George Chuvalo))". On the social media site X, someone mentioned that there are two kangaroos in the Delhi Metro.

A video showing several individuals collectively beating a person went viral in October and was taken inside Delhi Metro. The video starts with an old man being beaten by a man with a cap on. While others prevent him from doing so. Another individual then appears from behind. He begins striking the man with the cap.

What are Delhi Metro’s guidelines?

- In the Metro, passengers are not allowed to fight.

- Penalties for fighting that endangers passengers' safety can be as high as a lifetime imprisonment.

People are continuing to commit crimes despite the Metro restrictions. Other passengers are inconvenienced by these altercations and actions.