Headlines

Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

DNA TV Show: From fist-fights to groovy dance reels, Delhi Metro becoming place for viral videos

Watch: Sanju Samson flexes biceps after maiden hundred for India in 3rd ODI against South Africa

Several killed in mass shooting at Prague University; suspect eliminated

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

DNA TV Show: From fist-fights to groovy dance reels, Delhi Metro becoming place for viral videos

Watch: Sanju Samson flexes biceps after maiden hundred for India in 3rd ODI against South Africa

Indian batters to score century vs SA on South African soil in ODIs

8 foods to fight seasonal allergies

Weight loss: 8 most unhealthy foods to avoid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga slammed by writer Gazal Dhaliwal for not sharing writing credits: 'I felt compelled'

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: From fist-fights to groovy dance reels, Delhi Metro becoming place for viral videos

A lot of viral films have been making the rounds lately, showing commuters fighting with their fists or dancing. One such video, which depicts two passengers punching one other as though they are professional boxers who have had boxing lessons, became viral on social media recently.

Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Travel in the nation's capital has transformed thanks to Delhi Metro. Thousands of passengers use the Delhi Metro each day to commute. However, the incident that occurred inside the Delhi Metro is currently generating headlines rather than the ride.

It appears that Delhi Metro is now the most popular location for viral content. A lot of viral films have been making the rounds lately, showing commuters fighting with their fists or dancing. One such video, which depicts two passengers punching one other as though they are professional boxers who have had boxing lessons, became viral on social media recently.

When two passengers began punching each other inside the metro, other passengers who were watching were confused. One individual dared to step in and act as a referee, but like the others, he soon became silent.

People are also leaving a variety of comments on this Delhi Metro video as soon as it becomes popular. One person wrote, "Punch is exactly like a professional boxer, as if you are throwing Mohammad Ali vs George Chuvalo ((George Chuvalo))". On the social media site X, someone mentioned that there are two kangaroos in the Delhi Metro.

A video showing several individuals collectively beating a person went viral in October and was taken inside Delhi Metro. The video starts with an old man being beaten by a man with a cap on. While others prevent him from doing so. Another individual then appears from behind. He begins striking the man with the cap.

What are Delhi Metro’s guidelines?

- In the Metro, passengers are not allowed to fight.

- Penalties for fighting that endangers passengers' safety can be as high as a lifetime imprisonment.

People are continuing to commit crimes despite the Metro restrictions. Other passengers are inconvenienced by these altercations and actions. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and other iPhone users under ‘high’ risk, India government issues warning…

'Not India...we shot ourselves...,': Former PM Nawaz Sharif on Pakistan economy

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

This popular actress was ignored by Yash Raj Films, wasn't invited to mega event, star-husband defended her by saying...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE