The whole world has seen the power of India in Pakistan during the SCO summit. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is the first Indian leader to visit Pakistan after 8 years and 10 months. That is why this visit was special. Not only Pakistan but the whole world was watching this visit. From meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to speaking at the SCO Summit, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave every strategic signal to Pakistan that a strong nation gives to a terrorist country.

Speaking at the SCO Summit today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that terrorism and trade cannot go together. Without naming Pakistan and China, Jaishankar said that all countries need to respect each other's borders.

He mentioned the three challenges for the SCO -- terrorism, extremism and separatism -- and said that it is necessary to fight these for development. Jaishankar directly said about the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor that mutual cooperation should take care of each other's sovereignty. This cannot happen only on a one-sided agenda.

Seeing India's tough stand, the people of Pakistan and the government there have also realized that the new India cannot be fooled, the new India does not bow down to any international pressure.

If there is enmity with India now, then Pakistan's condition will worsen further. The already scared public is now asking the Shahbaz government to gift Zakir Naik, Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim to India so that India's anger towards Pakistan subsides. Jaishankar had agreed to attend the SCO meeting. But he had told Pakistan in clear terms that there would be no bilateral talks.