A blast was reported in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, one person sustained minor injuries in the explosion, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause. This is the second blast incident in 40 days that occurred in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi. The first one happened in October near a CRPF school.

The method of both the blasts is the same. It is also worth noting that the blast in the capital happened at a time when the Parliament session is going on. A lot of VVIP movement is happening and police are deployed at every corner. Despite this, the blast in the middle of the capital is raising questions about law and order.

The question is whether the era of blasts has returned in Delhi again. Whether the law and order of Delhi has collapsed? Whether blasts, gang wars, and murders have become common in the capital Delhi? Has Delhi become like the Mumbai underworld of the 90s? In the recent past, the graph of crime in Delhi has gone up. Gang war, murder, rape and now 2 blasts in 40 days.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 459 people were murdered in Delhi in 2021. In 2022, the graph of murders increased further and 509 people were murdered. Similarly, there were 1250 rape incidents in the capital in 2021 and 1212 in 2022. Gang war has intensified in Delhi in 2023 and 2024. There have been about 22 gang war incidents in two years.

The law and order situation in Delhi is deteriorating, and the biggest proof of this is the two blasts in the last 40 days. Christmas and New Year are just around the corner. Hence, we have to be alert because such blasts can happen anytime, anywhere in Delhi.