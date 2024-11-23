BJP emerged as the single largest party, Hence, Devendra Fadnavis is likely to become the CM.

BJP won a historic victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections along with its Mahayuti allies. BJP wins 132, Shiv Sena 57, NCP 41, Congress 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (SP) 10 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP are celebrating the victory, but there is still one more election left -- the election of the Chief Minister.

The biggest question is who will be the Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government? BJP emerged as the largest party, hence, Devendra Fadnavis is naturally destined to become the CM. But he will face tough competition from Eknath Shinde, who will not want to leave the post of Chief Minister. Now the brainstorming has also started in the Mahayuti regarding the post of CM. The race for the post of CM that started between Fadnavis and Shinde has intensified.

Fadnavis has now become the center point of not only BJP but also Maharashtra politics. But will Fadnavis become the Chief Minister as well? Now if Fadnavis becomes CM, what will happen to Eknath Shinde? Earlier, making Shinde CM was BJP's compulsion, which is not there now.

BJP can give two options to Shinde. First option - Fadnavis should be made CM and Shinde should be offered the post of Deputy CM. But will Shinde agree to become Deputy CM after CM? In such a situation, the second option is that the BJP can offer Shinde a ministerial post in the central government. And can make Shinde's close ministers in Maharashtra. BJP government can be formed in Maharashtra, Shinde also understands this.

Now, talking about Ajit Pawar. During the elections, posters with Ajit Pawar's name were put up for CM and Ajit Pawar has also expressed his desire to become CM, but the results that have come out make it less likely that Ajit Pawar will get the offer of CM post.

Apart from political pundits and analysts, the general public has also accepted that Devendra Fadnavis is the hero of this victory and the crown of victory suits only the hero's head. Fadnavis is the biggest face of Maharashtra politics today. He became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2014. At that time, he led the party to victory while being the President of Maharashtra BJP. After this, Devendra Fadnavis led BJP to victory again in 2019 while being the Chief Minister.