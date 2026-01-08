DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Shortly after the raids, the Mamata government swung into action. During this time, there was a heated exchange between the CM and the ED officials.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the office of the political consultancy firm I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) and the residence of its director, Prateek Jain. While the ED frequently conducts such raids, this one sparked controversy because Prateek Jain is also the head of the IT cell of Mamata Banerjee's party, the TMC, and is considered a key member of her political strategy team. Furthermore, I-PAC develops strategies for the Trinamool Congress.

Shortly after the raids, the Mamata government swung into action. First, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma arrived at Jain's house, then CM Banerjee. During this time, there was a heated exchange between CM and the ED officials.

After a brief stay, the TMC chief came out from the premises, holding a green file in her hand. She accused the central agency of seizing TMC's internal data and hard drives. But why did Mamata Banerjee herself go to the scene and confront the ED officials? What prompted her to personally intervene in the investigation? What exactly was in the TMC's internal data and hard drives? What does that green file contain that Mamata took with her?

What ED said

The ED said that raids were conducted at 10 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a coal smuggling case. According to the ED, the raid proceeded peacefully until CM Banerjee arrived.

- Mamata, with the help of police officers and administrative officials, seized documents and electronic evidence.

- The ED also stated that the raid was based on evidence and was not targeting any political party.

The ED has approached the Calcutta High Court alleging obstruction of the investigation. A hearing in this matter is expected on Friday. In other words, what Mamata is calling political vendetta is, according to the ED, a case related to coal smuggling. The TMC chief is accusing the ED of seizing documents related to her party, but according to the ED, it was Mamata who took the documents and evidence. The BJP has demanded action against Mamata in this matter. This confrontation between Mamata and the investigating agency comes just a few months before the assembly elections in the state. In the past, similar incidents happened in the state.

I-PAC is the agency that designed Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' campaign in the 2021 elections. It was on the strength of this campaign that Mamata Banerjee defeated the BJP. Action against I-PAC before the elections could derail her campaign. This is why Mamata Banerjee has adopted a confrontational stance. She has also announced a protest in Kolkata on January 9 against this action.