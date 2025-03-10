About Rs 30 lakh in cash was seized before the eight-hour-long search ended in the evening, sources said.

After Delhi, the echo of the liquor scam is being heard in Chhattisgarh as well. ED raided the house of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the charges of liquor scam. When the ED team was returning after investigating this liquor scam of Rs 2161 crore, Congress workers surrounded the ED officials. Somehow the security forces took the ED officials out. Bhupesh Baghel's son has been called for questioning on Tuesday. Baghel served as CM from 2018 to 2023.

The agency searched 14 locations in Durg district, including the Bhilai premises of Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel, his alleged close associate Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu Bansal and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, a huge amount of cash was found during the raid, for counting which a note counting machine was ordered. After the ED raid was over, Bhupesh Baghel said that only an atmosphere was created, nothing was found. Baghel said that they did not take away any gold or silver, only that much was found as was declared.

Some were saying that 33 lakhs were found in cash. An atmosphere was created that machines were brought, it was being said in the media throughout the day that machines were brought, I do not believe that this is a very big amount. Though Bhupesh Baghel may be saying that this is not a big amount, but Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai is saying that many scams happened in the previous Congress government, which are now being revealed.

Regarding the ED action at Bhupesh Baghel's house, CM Vishnudev Sai said, "Everyone knows that the Congress government was in power for 5 years, various scams and frauds have happened in it. Central agencies are investigating it. Many people are in jail, many people are preparing to go to jail. This is a regular ED investigation. The state has no interference in this."