DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

The rivalry between US President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani has reached the next level. Trump has now begun plotting a new strategy against Mamdani. Trump has entrusted a new 'operation' to his most trusted aide, whose goal is to remove Mamdani from the mayoral position by the end of the first year. Today, we will decode this new plan of Trump.



Just hours after becoming mayor of New York, Mamdani arrived in Puerto Rico. He visited a mosque in San Juan. He offered Friday prayers there, met with the local clerics and maulanas. Afterwards, he distributed zakat. While in the mosque, he gave a speech in which Palestine was mentioned. People stood holding Palestinian flags. Excited clerics declared Mamdani 'the mayor of the world'. Loud religious slogans were raised. The way Mamdani prostrated himself at the mosque immediately after becoming mayor of New York is provoking his ideological allies.

While Mamdani was at the mosque, Trump executed his "anti-Mamdani plan." This new plan aims to remove Mamdani from the mayoralty before November 8, 2026. Part of Trump's strategy is Elise Stefanik, a close confidante of Trump, a Republican congresswoman, and a vocal critic of Mamdani. Elise Stefanik has suddenly announced her candidacy for governor of New York.

There is talk that if Elise Stefanik wins the 2026 gubernatorial election, she will carry out Trump's plan. She will remove Mamdani from the mayor's position. To do this, she will use a special power granted by the Constitution. Under the New York State Constitution, the governor has the authority to remove the mayor and other local officials from their positions. More than 90 years have passed, but such an opportunity has not arisen in New York. But the other truth is that no one has become a president like Trump before.

In the last 9 months, the world has seen how stubborn Trump is. He tried countless times to defeat Mamdani. It has been claimed in the Forbes report that America's rich people had opened their coffers to campaign for Mamdani's rival candidates. 26 American billionaires had put in efforts to defeat Mamdani. Together, they had spent around Rs 180 crore.

Now, Trump has played his trump card. The danger for Mamdani is even greater because a Manhattan Institute survey shows that Elise Stefanik has an early lead. 43 percent of people support her, while 42 per cent favour Kathy Hochul. There's still a year left. People's moods will fluctuate. But the way Trump has taken the animosity to the next level clearly indicates that Mamdani's troubles could worsen.