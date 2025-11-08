FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead

List of most common password in 2025 released; check here

Jeremy Renner sent pornographic images to filmmaker Yi Zhou? Avengers actor issues statement, admits 'rejecting her romantic..'

Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'

India's Champions Trophy winner joins Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 – What's the movement all about?

Richa Ghosh, World Cup winner, appointed DSP in Bengal, gets Rs 34 lakh and...

Asia Cup Row: Surya Kumar Yadav's subtle jibe at Mohsin Naqvi goes viral: 'Feels great to...'

MPPSC 2023 Final Result: Who is Ajeet Mishra? Topper of MPPSC 2023, served as Naib Tehsildar, now becomes Deputy Collector

Who is Nupur Kashyap? India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's viral Instagram post sparks fan curiosity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead

IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auct

List of most common password in 2025 released; check here

List of most common password in 2025 released; check here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here

Part of Trump's strategy is Elise Stefanik, a close confidante of Trump, a Republican congresswoman, and a vocal critic of Mamdani.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 11:24 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The rivalry between US President Donald Trump and Zohran Mamdani has reached the next level. Trump has now begun plotting a new strategy against Mamdani. Trump has entrusted a new 'operation' to his most trusted aide, whose goal is to remove Mamdani from the mayoral position by the end of the first year. Today, we will decode this new plan of Trump.
 
Just hours after becoming mayor of New York, Mamdani arrived in Puerto Rico. He visited a mosque in San Juan. He offered Friday prayers there, met with the local clerics and maulanas. Afterwards, he distributed zakat. While in the mosque, he gave a speech in which Palestine was mentioned. People stood holding Palestinian flags. Excited clerics declared Mamdani 'the mayor of the world'. Loud religious slogans were raised. The way Mamdani prostrated himself at the mosque immediately after becoming mayor of New York is provoking his ideological allies.

While Mamdani was at the mosque, Trump executed his "anti-Mamdani plan." This new plan aims to remove Mamdani from the mayoralty before November 8, 2026. Part of Trump's strategy is Elise Stefanik, a close confidante of Trump, a Republican congresswoman, and a vocal critic of Mamdani. Elise Stefanik has suddenly announced her candidacy for governor of New York.

There is talk that if Elise Stefanik wins the 2026 gubernatorial election, she will carry out Trump's plan. She will remove Mamdani from the mayor's position. To do this, she will use a special power granted by the Constitution. Under the New York State Constitution, the governor has the authority to remove the mayor and other local officials from their positions. More than 90 years have passed, but such an opportunity has not arisen in New York. But the other truth is that no one has become a president like Trump before. 

In the last 9 months, the world has seen how stubborn Trump is. He tried countless times to defeat Mamdani. It has been claimed in the Forbes report that America's rich people had opened their coffers to campaign for Mamdani's rival candidates. 26 American billionaires had put in efforts to defeat Mamdani. Together, they had spent around Rs 180 crore.

Now, Trump has played his trump card. The danger for Mamdani is even greater because a Manhattan Institute survey shows that Elise Stefanik has an early lead. 43 percent of people support her, while 42 per cent favour Kathy Hochul. There's still a year left. People's moods will fluctuate. But the way Trump has taken the animosity to the next level clearly indicates that Mamdani's troubles could worsen.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here
DNA TV Show: Trump plans to remove Zohran Mamdani as New York Mayor? Know here
IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auction twists ahead
IPL 2026 retention list to be revealed on THIS date - Key player trades and auct
List of most common password in 2025 released; check here
List of most common password in 2025 released; check here
Jeremy Renner sent pornographic images to filmmaker Yi Zhou? Avengers actor issues statement, admits 'rejecting her romantic..'
Jeremy Renner sent pornographic images to Yi Zhou? Actor issues statement
Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react: 'Devrani-jethani ek saath with...'
Viral video: Tara Sutaria dances with Janhvi Kapoor on Zingaat, netizens react
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE