Through Baba Siddiqui's murder, did Lawrence Bishnoi want to create fear among Salman Khan and his close people

For the last 48 hours, one name has been continuously making headlines -- gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is being linked to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai. So far, no concrete connection has been found regarding the murder of Baba Siddiqui and Lawrence Bishnoi, but some questions are being asked

If Lawrence Bishnoi really attacked Baba Siddiqui, then was the reason behind this attack the closeness between Salman Khan and Baba Siddiqui? Through this murder, did Lawrence Bishnoi want to create fear among Salman Khan and his close people or is Lawrence Bishnoi's aim to rule Mumbai whose underworld throne is now vacant?

The last big don of Mumbai was Dawood Ibrahim. But after the Mumbai bomb blasts, Dawood secretly fled. Since then, the names of gangsters like Ravi Pujari remained in the underworld of Mumbai for some time. Now, it is believed that by targeting faces like Baba Siddiqui, Lawrence Bishnoi wants to become the king of Mumbai's underworld.

From the 80s till he fled to Pakistan, Dawood ruled the Mumbai underworld and now it is being said that after Dawood, if anyone wants to rule the Mumbai underworld, it is Lawrence Bishnoi. The biggest reason behind such claims or speculations is believed to be some similarities between Dawood Ibrahim and Lawrence Bishnoi.

In the early days of crime, Dawood used murders as a weapon to spread terror. Similarly, Bishnoi's dominance in the world of crime was also built through high-profile murders. Dawood's network extended to countries like Nepal, UAE and South Africa. Similarly, Bishnoi's network is also said to extend to countries like Canada and the US.

In the case of Baba Siddiqui's murder, the police are investigating from every angle, but there are also talks about Siddiqui's history and his relationships. Everyone knows about Siddiqui that he had connections in Bollywood. After Siddiqui's death, stars like Salman Khan also visited his house. But claims are also made that Siddiqui also had connections with Mumbai's underworld and D Company's money was invested in Bollywood and real estate through Baba Siddiqui.

This is Baba Siddiqui's history due to which there was always a shadow of doubt on his character. There were talks about his relationships with drug dealers and D Company.