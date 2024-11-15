The consistent use of 'Vote Jihad' raises the question if indeed Muslims are being taught to cast their votes to a particular political party in Maharashtra polls.

'Vote Jihad' is a term repeatedly being used in the politics of Maharashtra, which is all set to undergo assembly polls on upcoming November 20. The term is widely being used by the political leaders in the poll-bound state.

The first official use of the term came to light when Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam mentioned it. Now, the consistent use of 'Vote Jihad' raises the question if indeed Muslims are being taught to cast their votes to a particular political party in Maharashtra polls.

Earlier, All India Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson Sajjad Nomani released a list of candidates who are in the fray, appealing to the Muslim community to vote for them. The list mostly featured the candidates from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

"If they (BJP) lose in Maharashtra, the central government wouldn't be able to continue for long. Our target is not only the Maharashtra polls, but also the government of India and the future of the country. We met many candidates and received commitments from their side. Then, we prepared the list", Nomani said in an interview.

It is evident that Sajjad Nomani has openly declared that "Maharashtra is merely the beginning, the next target is Delhi, i.e., centre". Now, the question is what role religion has to play in elections, if votes are sought in the name of constitution and secularism.

Scams linked to 'Vote Jihad'

A fresh investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) have revealed that fake accounts were opened ahead of Maharashtra polls to perform transactions worth crores, allegedly linked to 'Vote Jihad'. The ED probe also revealed that there were a total of Rs 112 crores deposited in different accounts, out of which, Rs 111 cores were withdrawn.

As per fresh allegations, the scandal linked to 'Vote Jihad' is worth over Rs 200 crores.