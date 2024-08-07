DNA TV Show: Did Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman plot to overthrow Sheikh Hasina with Pakistan's ISI?

In Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is celebrating the coup of Sheikh Hasina. But the coup had been planned for the last six years, and behind this conspiracy was Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, who will now be the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a big revelation, Tarique Rahman was plotting the coup of Sheikh Hasina while sitting abroad and in collaboration with Pakistan's ISI. BNP party and Pakistani intelligence agency ISI had a deal regarding the coup. The first meeting for this coup was held in London in 2018 with ISI with BNP's acting chief Tariq Rehman.

After this, Tarique Rahman also had meetings with ISI officials in Saudi Arabia and many countries in Europe. ISI had given responsibility for this to its senior operation commander Javed Mehndi. ISI allied BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. ISI was the one which activated Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing Chhatra Shibir in Dhaka University against Sheikh Hasina.

In the last 6 years, ISI has given several million dollars to Jamaat-e-Islami's student wing in Bangladesh through Tarique Rahman. Bangladesh Intelligence Agency was also aware of all these meetings. Hence, ISI and Tariq have a direct connection in the coup of Sheikh Hasina. Tariq is not only a staunch opponent of Sheikh Hasina but also of India. He is considered the head of anti-India politics in Bangladesh. He is the leader of the 'India Out Campaign' in Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 after being found guilty of spreading terrorism. He was found guilty of the terrorist attack on the Awami League rally on 21 August 2004. After being sentenced to jail in 2018, Tarique fled from Bangladesh and went abroad, plotting to topple the government of Sheikh Hasina while sitting abroad.