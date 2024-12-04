The suspense revolving around the next Maharashtra Chief Minister ended today, i.e., December 4, with the unanimous election of Devendra Fadnavis as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature group's leader.

The development is followed by two key meetings - one in which the BJP MLAs elected Fadnavis as the legislature group leader; and another in which the NCP and Shiv Sena leaders declared their full support to Fadnavis.

However at first, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde maintained the suspense over the deputy post during a Press Conference. Later, by this evening, he announced that he would also take oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Fadnavis-led cabinet.

Moreover, the home department of the state government will be kept by the BJP. Earlier today, Fadnavis met with Shinde at the latter's official residence. With this, it is now evident that the state is set to witness the Fadnavis-led government for a third time.

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis along with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid a visit to governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake claim to form the government.

'I'll take oath, I'll not wait', says Ajit Pawar

During the press conference of the Mahayuti leaders, when Eknath Shinde was asked whether he would take oath as Deputy CM or not, NCP Chief Ajit Pawar hilariously replied, "It will be clear by tomorrow evening. But I'll take oath, I'll not wait".

Pawar's reply left the leaders in splits, indicating that everything is well and smooth within the alliance.