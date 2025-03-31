ANALYSIS
In Uttarakhand, the limit for outsiders to buy land is 250 square meters. After buying 250 square meters of land, one cannot buy land in someone else's name.
Pictures of the crowd of Namazis in mosques on Eid came from all over the country, but the picture that came from Uttarakhand's Nainital shocked people. The crowd that gathered in the lake city pointed towards a conspiracy to change the demography in this small district of Devbhoomi. In the last 6 months, Muslims have bought land in Nainital. Questions are now being raised on this. The picture of the crowd of Namazis on Eid surprised everyone. The picture has given a big indication towards the changing demography of Nainital.
The 'game' of changing demography in Nainital's Chausla village. In this small village, 68 plots have been bought in the last 6 months. All 68 plots have been bought by people of a particular community. Plots of 300, 500 and 700 feet have been bought. These plots are so small in size that even a shop cannot be built properly on them. Then, for what purpose were such small pieces of land purchased in a small village? According to the Mayor of Haldwani, this is happening as part of a conspiracy to change the demography.
Who are these people who bought the land in Chausla village? There was no investigation about where they came from and for what purpose they bought the land. That too when there are very strict laws about buying land in Devbhoomi. In Uttarakhand, the limit for outsiders to buy land is 250 square meters. After buying 250 square meters of land, one cannot buy land in someone else's name. It is necessary for outsiders to obtain permission from the District Magistrate before buying land. The background of the land buyer is checked. It also has to be told for what purpose the land is being bought.
This law has been made to stop the indiscriminate sale of land, but it is being flouted in Nainital. Hindu organisations are also angry with the revelation of Muslims buying land in Hindu-dominated areas. To foil the plans to change the demography, bulldozer action is going on against illegal shrines and madrasas in Uttarakhand. Illegal encroachments on government land and forests are being removed. But how did a large number of outsiders manage to buy so much land in Nainital?
