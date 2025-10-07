DNA TV Show: Delhi wants green firecrackers this Diwali, what's the govt plan?

Fireworks have been banned in Delhi since 2017. For the past eight years, there has been a threat of legal action for bursting firecrackers during Diwali.

The Delhi government wants the ban on firecrackers, which has been in place in the city for years, to be lifted. The BJP government is now preparing to approach the courts to achieve this. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta argues that pollution control is essential, as is the preservation of cultural traditions. Therefore, today we're analysing the government's good news for those who use firecrackers.

There has been a change in power in Delhi, and therefore, there are signs of a change in the system regarding firecrackers.

The BJP government is talking about lifting the ban on firecrackers. Delhi CM herself says she is ready to approach the Supreme Court for this. She is citing religion, sentiment, and tradition as the reasons behind this. CM Gupta advocates for the use of green firecrackers, linking it to the faith of millions of Sanatanis. The confidence with which she expresses her commitment to lifting the ban on firecrackers clearly demonstrates that if a leader so desires, he can do anything.

Despite a legal ban on firecrackers, Delhi's air quality was polluted for 157 days last year. This means Delhi was polluted for almost half the year. Rains kept the weather clear for the remaining days. In 2023, Delhi's air quality was polluted for 159 days and in 2022, it was polluted for 200 days.

It's important to note that during this time, a ban on firecrackers was in place in Delhi. Despite this, the air remains difficult to breathe. There are many factors contributing to this. Firecrackers aren't the only culprit. That's why the Delhi government is promoting the use of green firecrackers on Diwali. Why is the Delhi government only talking about certified green firecrackers?

Green firecrackers are environmentally friendly and cause less pollution than conventional firecrackers. They were developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). These firecrackers are made without harmful chemicals. They cause up to 30 per cent less pollution than conventional firecrackers. The Supreme Court approved this in 2018, but in 2023, the state governments were given the authority to decide on this.

At that time, Kejriwal's government was in power in Delhi. It banned green firecrackers in the name of pollution. But now that the BJP has come to power, its leader is talking about lifting the ban. It is also worth noting that the Supreme Court has recently given conditional permission for the manufacture of green crackers in Delhi-NCR.