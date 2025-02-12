AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was recently re-elected to the Delhi Assembly, defeating the BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 23,639 votes.

Police of five states are conducting a crackdown operation in search of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Although he claims that he is in Delhi, the location of his mobile is being found in Noida and Meerut. Delhi Police is searching for him on the charges of threatening Crime Branch officers and helping a criminal to escape.

A police team is conducting a search operation in Okhla, Shaheen Bagh and Batla House in Delhi. Apart from this, police have raided Noida, Meerut and Moradabad in UP. Police are also conducting raids in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. However, the AAP MLA on Wednesday denied being on the run and alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case. In a letter sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora via email, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run.

Khan was recently re-elected to the Delhi Assembly, defeating the BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 23,639 votes. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has raided around 12 locations so far in search of Khan. Apart from intelligence, the help of the technical team is also being taken to search for Khan. Questions are being raised that if Amanatullah Khan is present in his Assembly constituency, then why is he not coming forward instead of writing a letter? Are Khans' claims false and wrong?

According to the police, Khan did not let the crime branch team do their work. He allegedly helped a criminal to escape. According to the Delhi Police FIR, Amanatullah Khan threatened the crime branch officers saying, "You don't know who I am. I will get your uniform removed. It doesn't matter to me if one more case is filed. I will finish you off here." Khan is silent on this threat and if he is not lying, then why is he running away hiding his face out of fear of the police?