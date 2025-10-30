FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the Delhi riots case on Friday.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
File photo
On Thursday, the Delhi Police held a mirror to those who called the Delhi riots a 'peaceful protest'. A major revelation was made in an affidavit filed by the Delhi Police in the Supreme Court. It stated that the February 2020 Delhi riots were a plot to overthrow the government under the guise of anti-CAA protests.

On October 31, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the Delhi riots case. The Delhi Police filed an affidavit beforehand. This affidavit contains a wealth of evidence against Umar Khalid and the other accused. It reveals a plot to overthrow the government under the guise of riots.

In the 177-page affidavit, the police clearly stated that these protests were not merely road blockades against the CAA, but a well-planned conspiracy to destabilise the country. Delhi Police has proved with the help of chats, documents and technical evidence that this plan was to attract the attention of foreign media during Trump's visit.

On page 3 of the affidavit, the police, based on their investigation, wrote that the purpose was not merely to incite the crowd to riot, but to incite them to an armed rebellion. The affidavit clearly states that this was not an anti-CAA riot, but a campaign to change the government. Page 3 also states that this was done during US President Donald Trump's visit to attract foreign media attention.

Delhi Police, opposing bail, clearly stated that the ultimate objective of the riots was a coup. The affidavit states that the accused formed the "Delhi Protest Support Group, DPSG," where Umar Khalid proposed the idea of ​​using the Chakka Jam as a trigger for the riots. This group mentions a systematic plan to incite riots across the country. This means that a plan was hatched to challenge the government by inciting pan-India riots. The Delhi Police has also included statements from 900 witnesses in its affidavit, detailing the activities of several accused, including Umar Khalid, further strengthening the Delhi Police investigation.

