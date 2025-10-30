DNA TV Show: Delhi Police's big charge, says 2020 riots were regime change operation
Michelle Obama reveals how she and Barack Obama keep spark alive after 30 years together
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final
Centurion Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur script history; end Australia's World Cup reign with record-breaking stand
Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues' stunning century powers India to record chase against Australia, to face South Africa in final
Coldplay’s viral kiss cam moment returns as spooky Halloween meme: 'You guys win...'
Who is Jemimah Rodrigues? Star batter who scripted India's record chase with maiden ODI World Cup century against Australia
KBC 17: Threat to Amitabh Bachchan? Central agencies assess security risk after Diljit Dosanjh's gesture in the show
Record run-out for Australia as Deepti Sharma concedes 73 runs in IND vs AUS Semi-Final
'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift
ANALYSIS
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the Delhi riots case on Friday.
On Thursday, the Delhi Police held a mirror to those who called the Delhi riots a 'peaceful protest'. A major revelation was made in an affidavit filed by the Delhi Police in the Supreme Court. It stated that the February 2020 Delhi riots were a plot to overthrow the government under the guise of anti-CAA protests.
On October 31, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and other accused in the Delhi riots case. The Delhi Police filed an affidavit beforehand. This affidavit contains a wealth of evidence against Umar Khalid and the other accused. It reveals a plot to overthrow the government under the guise of riots.
In the 177-page affidavit, the police clearly stated that these protests were not merely road blockades against the CAA, but a well-planned conspiracy to destabilise the country. Delhi Police has proved with the help of chats, documents and technical evidence that this plan was to attract the attention of foreign media during Trump's visit.
On page 3 of the affidavit, the police, based on their investigation, wrote that the purpose was not merely to incite the crowd to riot, but to incite them to an armed rebellion. The affidavit clearly states that this was not an anti-CAA riot, but a campaign to change the government. Page 3 also states that this was done during US President Donald Trump's visit to attract foreign media attention.
Delhi Police, opposing bail, clearly stated that the ultimate objective of the riots was a coup. The affidavit states that the accused formed the "Delhi Protest Support Group, DPSG," where Umar Khalid proposed the idea of using the Chakka Jam as a trigger for the riots. This group mentions a systematic plan to incite riots across the country. This means that a plan was hatched to challenge the government by inciting pan-India riots. The Delhi Police has also included statements from 900 witnesses in its affidavit, detailing the activities of several accused, including Umar Khalid, further strengthening the Delhi Police investigation.