DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

5 highest ground clearance SUV cars in India

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Salim-Javed to reunite for their final film after four decades? Javed Akhtar says 'is zamane mein...'

'Aag laga di': Tabu's first look as Sister Francesca in Dune Prophecy stuns fans; Mira Nair calls her 'eternal queen'

Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police opposes bail plea of accused shooter, says he might inform...

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Damage control by new Bangladesh govt after attacks on religious minorities

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday reached out to the distressed Hindu community.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Damage control by new Bangladesh govt after attacks on religious minorities
Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh Mohammad Yunus reached Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. After reaching the temple, he met the temple management and members of Hindu organizations.

Mohammad Yunus' visit is being seen as an attempt to create trust in the government among minority Hindus. He has appealed to the Hindu community to be patient and assured to take necessary measures to stop the attacks on Hindus. But the new government of Bangladesh will have to answer where it was when Hindus were being tortured and massacred.

Hindus' houses and temples have been burnt in Bangladesh since August 4. Idols kept in temples were being broken, Hindu houses were being attacked, Hindus were being massacred. A new government was formed on August 8, and even after that attacks on Hindus continued. Now, after 6 days, the new government's advisor Mohammad Yunus has remembered the Hindus. But the questions are: 

Will all sins be washed away by apologizing to the Hindus of Bangladesh? Will Bangladeshi Hindus get justice by expressing grief? Even after the formation of the new government, who will take responsibility for the attack on Hindus? This is a pretence of the Yunus government of Bangladesh, which is showing so much affection towards Hindus.

The Hindus of Bangladesh have made their message clear that sweet talk will no longer work. Now the Yunus government will have to prove that it is truly a well-wisher of Hindus. Will the Yunus government order a judicial inquiry into the attacks on the Hindu community? Will the Yunus government order the arrest of those accused of attacking Hindus? Will the Yunus government provide financial assistance to the families of the killed Hindus? Will the Yunus government get the houses and temples of Hindus repaired?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th Independence day? Here's the answer to your query

Mahindra Thar Roxx to Ola's first electric bike: Top auto launches to look out for on Independence Day 2024

NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...

Did Pakistan gold medalist Arshad Nadeem receive house, car from Salman Khan, MS Dhoni? Truth will surprise you

The Indian Influence on Foreign Languages: A Lingual Legacy

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

