DNA TV Show: Damage control by new Bangladesh govt after attacks on religious minorities

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday reached out to the distressed Hindu community.

Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh Mohammad Yunus reached Dhakeshwari temple in Dhaka on Tuesday. After reaching the temple, he met the temple management and members of Hindu organizations.

Mohammad Yunus' visit is being seen as an attempt to create trust in the government among minority Hindus. He has appealed to the Hindu community to be patient and assured to take necessary measures to stop the attacks on Hindus. But the new government of Bangladesh will have to answer where it was when Hindus were being tortured and massacred.

Hindus' houses and temples have been burnt in Bangladesh since August 4. Idols kept in temples were being broken, Hindu houses were being attacked, Hindus were being massacred. A new government was formed on August 8, and even after that attacks on Hindus continued. Now, after 6 days, the new government's advisor Mohammad Yunus has remembered the Hindus. But the questions are:

Will all sins be washed away by apologizing to the Hindus of Bangladesh? Will Bangladeshi Hindus get justice by expressing grief? Even after the formation of the new government, who will take responsibility for the attack on Hindus? This is a pretence of the Yunus government of Bangladesh, which is showing so much affection towards Hindus.

The Hindus of Bangladesh have made their message clear that sweet talk will no longer work. Now the Yunus government will have to prove that it is truly a well-wisher of Hindus. Will the Yunus government order a judicial inquiry into the attacks on the Hindu community? Will the Yunus government order the arrest of those accused of attacking Hindus? Will the Yunus government provide financial assistance to the families of the killed Hindus? Will the Yunus government get the houses and temples of Hindus repaired?