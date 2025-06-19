Two major cyberattacks were launched on Iran. First, on Iran's television, hackers broadcast the visuals of the anti-hijab revolution of 2022. The second attack is on Iran's banking system.

The anti-women character of Iran's Supreme Court Ali Khamenei was broadcast by Israel on Iran's TV. In September 2022, a movement related to Mahsa Amini in Iran took place. Subsequently, social media was banned in Iran for two years. Khamenei always wanted to hide the truth about Mahsa Amini, the movement which the Iranian government is afraid of. But yesterday, videos related to Mahsa Amini's movement suddenly started appearing on TV channels across Iran. These videos were shown on Iran's government channel. But how can Israel telecast any video on Iran's government channel?

On June 18, videos related to the anti-hijab movement of 2022, in which women are seen cutting their hair and burning hijabs appeared on Iran state TV. A logo featuring a lion appeared on these videos. Israel has named its action on Iran as Operation Rising Lion, and this same logo of Rising Lion is visible on TV. This video was broadcast on Iranian television when the daily news bulletin was on. The Iranian Broadcasting Corporation said that it has foiled this cyber attack by Israel.

Iran has accepted that two of its banks have been cyberattacked. According to the Iranian government spokesperson, Bank Sepah and Bank Pasargad were cyberattacked. However, according to Iran International Channel, a cyber attack has not happened only on two banks but also on many other banks, including Bank Melli and EN Bank. The interesting thing is that both banks.

Bank Sepah and Bank Melli are the largest, oldest and government banks of Iran. The total number of account holders of both banks is more than 1 crore. Hackers have claimed that they have stolen a lot of data from the bank. Hackers have claimed that they hacked the bank because Sepah Bank gives money to the Iranian army.