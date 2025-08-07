DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

Rahul Gandhi presented the Mahadevpura assembly seat of Karnataka as a case study and made five major allegations.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dropped an atom bomb against the ruling party BJP, and the Election Commission. He held a 1.11-hour-long press conference on the irregularities in the voter list. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) gave a 22-page presentation. The Congress leader showed the voter list of Karnataka on the screen and alleged that there are suspicious voters in the voter list. He said that after six months of scrutinising thousands of documents, evidence of irregularities in the voter list has been found. Gandhi presented the Mahadevpura assembly seat of Karnataka as a case study and made five major allegations.

1. He said that there were duplicate voters on the voter list.

2. Voters were registered on fake and invalid addresses.

3. There were voters in bulk at one address.

4. The photo of the voters on the voter ID card was invalid.

5. Fraud was committed in Form 6 to make voters.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that out of the 6.5 lakh voters of the Mahadevpura assembly seat, 1 lakh votes were stolen. That is, these were fake voters. The Karnataka Election Commission has taken a tough stand on Rahul Gandhi's allegations. The Election Commission has written a letter to Gandhi, asking him to file an affidavit with proof of the voters whose names, addresses and identities he has alleged fraud. The Karnataka Election Commission has said that the draft and final voter list of SSR 2025 was given to the Congress in November 2024 and January 2025.

No objection or appeal was filed by the Congress to the list. The commission has said that Rahul should tell which names included in the voter list are fake. That is, the Congress did not object to the voter list to the Election Commission in time. But now the Congress MP is making allegations. The commission said that if Gandhi gives false information, then legal action can be taken against him (under section 31 of RP Act 1950 and section 227 of Indian Justice Code 2023). Gandhi has said that he is a public representative, and whatever he says to the public should be considered as his affidavit.

The Election Commission has said that Gandhi should present evidence related to the allegations he has made. If there is truth in the evidence, then the EC will definitely take action on it. But Gandhi perhaps does not want to give evidence in writing. Gandhi alleged that there was manipulation in the voter list. But why did Congress not object to the EC's draft and final report of the voter list? The poll watchdog is still asking for evidence in support of the allegations, but Gandhi is refusing to give an affidavit.

That is why BJP is also raising questions on Gandhi's allegations. To improve the voter list in Bihar, the EC conducted a special revision i.e. SIR. In SIR, 65 lakh names were removed from the voter list. While the opposition is accusing the EC of creating fake voters in Karnataka, it is accusing it of deleting the names of eligible voters in Bihar. But even in Bihar, the opposition has not yet lodged a formal objection with the EC. The same happened in Karnataka.