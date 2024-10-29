Congress hit out at the NDA government at the Centre, claiming that it was 'protecting' the Sebi chief.

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch's troubles are increasing continuously. Congress has once again made several serious allegations against the SEBI chief. Several allegations were made against the SEBI chief through a press conference, while the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also released videos related to the allegations against Buch on his YouTube channel.

Congress alleged that Madhabi Buch was a shareholder in a startup named Predible Health from the beginning and later this startup got money from the government. While being the SEBI chief, she remained a partner in this company and later sold her stake to an US company at a profit of about 226 times.

Today, Congress has raised questions in this matter and also alleged that Buch is blackmailing the government. In the last few months, many serious allegations have been made against the SEBI chief, which includes allegations ranging from insider trading to taking money from companies, misuse of position etc.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday hit out at the NDA government at the centre claiming that it was 'protecting' Buch. Earlier on October 24, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on her for skipping a meeting with the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday. He claimed that someone was behind the plan to protect her from being answerable to the PAC.

In September this year, in a joint statement, Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch termed the allegations labelled against them in the recent past as "false, incorrect, malicious and motivated."