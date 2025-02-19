RPF has issued a press release about its report, saying that this report is not correct, and the investigation is ongoing.

It has been three days since the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station took place. But there is still confusion about how many people died in the stampede on Saturday night. According to the Delhi Police report, 18 people died, while the RPF report claimed 20 people died. However, now the RPF has issued a press release about its report, saying that this report is not correct, and the investigation is ongoing. The question is why there is so much confusion about the number of dead even after 72 hours. Is the same negligence being shown in the investigation as was shown by the railway administration at the railway station that night?

Now the question arises that both are security agencies of the country, then why is there a difference in the death toll. According to the RPF report, on February 15, at around 8:45 pm, it was announced that the Kumbh Special going to Prayagraj would leave from platform number 12, but after a while, it was announced that the Kumbh Special train would leave from platform number 16. After this, the passengers of platforms 12-13 and 14-15 started going towards platform 16, during which some passengers slipped and fell on the stairs due to the jostling and a stampede occurred.

When the controversy over the death toll increased, a clarification has also come from the railways. According to the CPRO of the Railways, the number of people killed in the accident is only 18. While 15 people are injured. This is not a report but a statement of an RPF officer. Investigation is being done.

READ | DA Hike: THIS state approves 7% increase in dearness allowance, days after 8th Pay Commission announcement