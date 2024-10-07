Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

DNA TV Show: CM Yogi Adityanath's big warning amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

India set to play in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, tournament to also feature Pakistan; will be held from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Bird that eats deadly snakes

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: CM Yogi Adityanath's big warning amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row

He reviewed the law and order situation with the chief secretary, DGP and other officials.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

DNA TV Show: CM Yogi Adityanath's big warning amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During the festival season, some pictures of chaos were seen from many cities of Uttar Pradesh. Hence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came into action quickly. To tighten the law and order, CM Yogi held a meeting with senior police officers of the state. He has given some instructions to improve the law and order. Here's what CM Yogi said:

  • Controversial comments against any caste, community or religion are not tolerated
  • Chaos in the name of protest is not tolerated 
  • Derogatory comments against gods and goddesses, great men or saints are unacceptable. 
  • Chaos in the name of protest will not be tolerated.
  • Every citizen should have a feeling of gratitude towards great men, but this cannot be forced, it cannot be forcibly imposed on anyone. 
  • No person will play with anyone's faith, but if this is done then strict punishment will be given.

CM Yogi's message is not for any one religion, caste or sect. The chief minister said that "anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest is not acceptable" and whoever dares to do this will have to pay the price for it".

His remarks come in the backdrop of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. CM Yogi's message is not only for Yati Narasimhanand and the crowd standing against him but also for the people creating a ruckus outside the Garba pandals. On Saturday, a Muslim man was caught in a Garba pandal in Kanpur on charges of hiding his identity. But after being caught, Hindu organizations chased him and beat him up.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Meet actress who started as background dancer, one film made her overnight star; her last 4 films earned Rs 36000000000

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Chum Darang opens up on apprehensions about doing Salman's Bigg Boss 18: 'It has lot of controversies...' | Exclusive

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement