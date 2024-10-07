DNA TV Show: CM Yogi Adityanath's big warning amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ remark row

He reviewed the law and order situation with the chief secretary, DGP and other officials.

During the festival season, some pictures of chaos were seen from many cities of Uttar Pradesh. Hence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came into action quickly. To tighten the law and order, CM Yogi held a meeting with senior police officers of the state. He has given some instructions to improve the law and order. Here's what CM Yogi said:

Controversial comments against any caste, community or religion are not tolerated

Chaos in the name of protest is not tolerated

Derogatory comments against gods and goddesses, great men or saints are unacceptable.

Chaos in the name of protest will not be tolerated.

Every citizen should have a feeling of gratitude towards great men, but this cannot be forced, it cannot be forcibly imposed on anyone.

No person will play with anyone's faith, but if this is done then strict punishment will be given.

CM Yogi's message is not for any one religion, caste or sect. The chief minister said that "anarchy, vandalism or arson in the name of protest is not acceptable" and whoever dares to do this will have to pay the price for it".

His remarks come in the backdrop of Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad. CM Yogi's message is not only for Yati Narasimhanand and the crowd standing against him but also for the people creating a ruckus outside the Garba pandals. On Saturday, a Muslim man was caught in a Garba pandal in Kanpur on charges of hiding his identity. But after being caught, Hindu organizations chased him and beat him up.

