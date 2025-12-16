DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

The current government has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming to improve the existing scheme.

A fierce war of words erupted inside and outside Parliament over Ram versus Gandhi on Tuesday. The opposition is saying that the BJP has a problem with Mahatma Gandhi, while the ruling party is saying that the opposition hates the name of Ram. At the heart of this political battle between the government and the opposition over Ram versus Gandhi are the poor labourers, whom both Ram and Gandhiji cared for.

The government introduced a bill in Parliament on December 16, titled the Developed India - Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission Rural Bill, 2025. It is also referred to as the VB-G RAM G Bill. As soon as the bill was introduced, a commotion erupted. The opposition questioned the government's intentions and began chanting slogans. Members of Parliament were aggressive both inside and outside the Lok Sabha. The opposition alleges that the government is insulting Mahatma Gandhi through this VB-G RAM G Bill. Why is this new bill being accused of insulting Gandhi?

The central government has a scheme called the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). For the past 20 years, this scheme has employed labourers in rural areas. Now, the government is planning to abolish this scheme and introduce a new rural employment law. The VB-G RAM G Bill has been introduced for this purpose. MNREGA was a scheme introduced during the Congress government's tenure. It was implemented when the first UPA government came to power and has been in operation since February 2, 2006.

However, the current government has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming to improve the existing scheme. Congress alleges that a new law is being enacted merely to change the name. The government, on the other hand, states that the new law aims to create a new framework for rural development in line with the national vision of a developed India by 2047. This involves replacing MNREGA with a more comprehensive scheme.

MNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Bill

MNREGA guaranteed 100 days of employment, while the VB-G RAM G scheme increases this to 125 days. Previously, the central government bore all the expenses. Under the new scheme, state governments will also have to contribute approximately 40 per cent of the funds. MNREGA workers performed various types of work, but now they will be limited to tasks related to water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood assets, and climate resilience. MNREGA workers were required to work in any season. However, the new scheme allows for exemption from work during peak agricultural seasons, especially during sowing and harvesting. Previously, wages were paid every 15 days, but now weekly payments will also be available.

The entire opposition, including the Congress party, alleges that the name of Mahatma Gandhi has been removed from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with only minor changes to the scheme. They claim that removing Gandhi's name from any scheme reflects the BJP's petty mentality. In response, the government is citing the name of the new scheme. The government says that the new scheme includes the name of 'Ram,' and that's why the opposition is expressing resentment. We'll tell you how the scheme, which is meant for the poor and labourers, has transformed into a war of words between Ram and Gandhi.

A comparative study of both governments makes it clear that the people have benefited. However, the benefits received were not as substantial as they should have been, neither during the UPA government nor during the NDA government.