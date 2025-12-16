FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication to portray Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis: 'Am sure you have given...'

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs 30 lakh base-price players hit multi-crore jackpots

Watch: Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slangs, Kartik Aaryan shows him how to make Korean heart sign on KBC 17

Lion cub named 'Lionel,' football with elephant calf: What all happened during Messi's visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara?

New era of Indian talent: How CSK's record Rs 28.4 crore uncapped splurge is post-Ravindra Jadeja strategic masterstroke

This state bans sale of tobacco rolling papers, cones to curb drug addiction in teenagers, young adults

Amaal Mallik asks fans to stop 'nonsensical romance' with Tanya Mittal after Bigg Boss 19: 'Tarnish her image and...'

Delhi to bring new excise policy, residents to pre-book their favourite liquor brands through...

'India defeated on 1st day of Operation Sindoor': Senior Congress leader's shocking remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication to portray Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis: 'Am sure you have given...'

Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication in Ikkis

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G

IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs 30 lakh base-price players hit multi-crore jackpots

IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...

Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill

The current government has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming to improve the existing scheme.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 11:49 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A fierce war of words erupted inside and outside Parliament over Ram versus Gandhi on Tuesday. The opposition is saying that the BJP has a problem with Mahatma Gandhi, while the ruling party is saying that the opposition hates the name of Ram. At the heart of this political battle between the government and the opposition over Ram versus Gandhi are the poor labourers, whom both Ram and Gandhiji cared for.

The government introduced a bill in Parliament on December 16, titled the Developed India - Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission Rural Bill, 2025. It is also referred to as the VB-G RAM G Bill. As soon as the bill was introduced, a commotion erupted. The opposition questioned the government's intentions and began chanting slogans. Members of Parliament were aggressive both inside and outside the Lok Sabha. The opposition alleges that the government is insulting Mahatma Gandhi through this VB-G RAM G Bill. Why is this new bill being accused of insulting Gandhi?

The central government has a scheme called the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). For the past 20 years, this scheme has employed labourers in rural areas. Now, the government is planning to abolish this scheme and introduce a new rural employment law. The VB-G RAM G Bill has been introduced for this purpose. MNREGA was a scheme introduced during the Congress government's tenure. It was implemented when the first UPA government came to power and has been in operation since February 2, 2006.

However, the current government has introduced the VB-G RAM G Bill, claiming to improve the existing scheme. Congress alleges that a new law is being enacted merely to change the name. The government, on the other hand, states that the new law aims to create a new framework for rural development in line with the national vision of a developed India by 2047.  This involves replacing MNREGA with a more comprehensive scheme.

MNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Bill

  1. MNREGA guaranteed 100 days of employment, while the VB-G RAM G scheme increases this to 125 days.
  2. Previously, the central government bore all the expenses. Under the new scheme, state governments will also have to contribute approximately 40 per cent of the funds.
  3. MNREGA workers performed various types of work, but now they will be limited to tasks related to water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood assets, and climate resilience.
  4. MNREGA workers were required to work in any season. However, the new scheme allows for exemption from work during peak agricultural seasons, especially during sowing and harvesting.
  5. Previously, wages were paid every 15 days, but now weekly payments will also be available.

The entire opposition, including the Congress party, alleges that the name of Mahatma Gandhi has been removed from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with only minor changes to the scheme. They claim that removing Gandhi's name from any scheme reflects the BJP's petty mentality. In response, the government is citing the name of the new scheme. The government says that the new scheme includes the name of 'Ram,' and that's why the opposition is expressing resentment. We'll tell you how the scheme, which is meant for the poor and labourers, has transformed into a war of words between Ram and Gandhi.

A comparative study of both governments makes it clear that the people have benefited. However, the benefits received were not as substantial as they should have been, neither during the UPA government nor during the NDA government.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication to portray Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis: 'Am sure you have given...'
Abhishek Bachchan lauds nephew Agastya Nanda's dedication in Ikkis
DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G RAM G Bill
DNA TV Show: Centre vs Opposition in Parliament over replacing MNREGA with VB-G
IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs 30 lakh base-price players hit multi-crore jackpots
IPL 2026 auction: Why Devon Conway and other capped stars went unsold, while Rs
Watch: Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slangs, Kartik Aaryan shows him how to make Korean heart sign on KBC 17
Watch: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan have fun with Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17
Lion cub named 'Lionel,' football with elephant calf: What all happened during Messi's visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara?
Lionel Messi's visit to Anant Ambani's Vantara included interacting with animals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement