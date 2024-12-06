Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, earlier today, informed the house that there were currency notes found in seat number 222 during a regular enquiry.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, earlier today, informed the house that there were currency notes found in seat number 222 during a regular enquiry.

The aforementioned seat number is allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who rubbished the news and said that "he had nothing to do with the money".

Now, the question is whom the currency notes belong to. Following the incident, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a massive uproar over issues such as security lapse and black money. There have been demands from the MPs to take the matter to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Although the Rajya Sabha Chairman had named the member in whose seat the currency notes were discovered, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed that he should not have been named until the authenticity of the incident was established.

"I request that until the investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established, a member should not be named..." said Kharge, provoking ruckus from the rival MPs.

The Congress president requested them to keep quiet and attacked the centre, saying, "Aise chillar kaam karke desh ko badnaam kar rahe".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the incident "serious" and appealed for an investigation.

"This incident is of serious nature. It hurts the dignity of the House. Sir, I have faith in your ruling that a detailed investigation will be conducted...." JP Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha.