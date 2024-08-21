Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: CBI continues interrogating RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Ghosh appeared before the CBI for questioning for the sixth consecutive day since last Friday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:45 PM IST

DNA TV Show: CBI continues interrogating RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case
After the main accused Sanjay Roy in the Kolkata rape-murder case, suspicion is now growing on the former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandeep Ghosh. He seems to be trapped in the noose of law. Ghosh appeared before the CBI for questioning for the sixth consecutive day since last Friday.

The first noose is of the CBI, which has interrogated Sandeep Ghosh for a total of 64 hours in five days. The second noose is of the Supreme Court, which has expressed serious doubts about his in the rape-murder case. The third noose is of the Kolkata Police, which has filed a corruption case against Ghosh in the hospital.

CBI suspects that former principal Sandeep Ghosh is hiding the truth in the doctor rape-murder case, so CBI can now conduct a polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh.

We have prepared a DNA test based on the allegations against Sandeep Ghosh. Doctor Sandeep Ghosh is being accused of committing not one but more than 10 sins. This disclosure has been made by those who know Sandeep Ghosh closely.

  • Ghosh had a mafia rule in the medical college
  • Unclaimed bodies were auctioned in the hospital
  • Unclaimed bodies were sold to other hospitals
  • Ghosh used to extort money from students
  • He was involved in all kinds of scams

He has been accused of corruption before as well. But dealing with other hospitals by selling unclaimed bodies is a very serious matter. Ghosh used to charge a huge amount in return for this work.

The surprising thing is that Dr. Utpal Bandopadhyay, who knew Dr. Sandeep Ghosh closely, had also submitted a report of 1000 pages to the Health Secretary of Bengal. But even after more than a year has passed, the Vigilance Department has not taken any action till now.

