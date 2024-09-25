Twitter
DNA TV Show: Bombay HC pulls up cops in Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, became flop after marrying producer, she is...

'Not good for Indian cricket': Ex-player slams BCCI over special treatment to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Mumbai Rains: IMD issues red alert, local train services disrupted, schools, colleges closed today

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Bombay HC pulls up cops in Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter

The accused, Akshay Shinde, was killed in 'retaliatory' firing in police custody on September 23.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 12:13 AM IST

DNA TV Show: Bombay HC pulls up cops in Badlapur sexual assault accused's encounter
Was the encounter of Akshay Shinde, accused of Badlapur sexual abuse in Maharashtra, by chance? Or was it a part of getting justice for girls accused of sexual abuse? Today we will decode this question, because the opposition is already raising questions about Akshay Shinde's encounter, now the Bombay High Court has also asked sharp questions to the police on Akshay Shinde's encounter. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was killed in 'retaliatory' firing in police custody on September 23.

The High Court asked during the hearing how the bullet hit the accused's head when the police is trained on where to fire the bullet. There were four policemen, so how is it possible that they could not control a weak man. According to the police, accused Akshay Shinde fired three shots but only one hit, where are the other two? A common man cannot do this because firing a revolver is not easy.

The High Court also said that it is difficult to believe the police theory, prima facie there seems to be some discrepancy in it. The High Court has ordered the Maharashtra Police to present the answers to all these questions in the court by the next date because the court has to decide whether Akshay Shinde's encounter was fixed or by chance.

The government itself is admitting that justice in the Badlapur sexual abuse case has been done by chance. However, neither the government's opponents nor the government's supporters accept it. It seems as if the supporters of the Shinde government have accepted that the encounter of accused Akshay Shinde did not happen by chance. And from the kind of comments made by the High Court today, it seems that the High Court also feels the same.

READ | Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
