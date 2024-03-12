DNA TV Show: Blind cricket struggles for recognition in India

Despite so many difficulties, India's blind cricket team is making the country proud all over the world.

BCCI pays crores of rupees of fees to foreign players in IPL. But why there's so much indifference about providing financial help to blind cricketers in India? Why is the world's richest cricket board not ready to adopt blind cricket? Blind cricketers also play for the country like other cricketers. BCCI spends lakhs of money on Indian cricket team players, but blind cricketers do not even get a fixed salary. Blind cricketers get only Rs 3000 as a match fee.

And this money is also given to them from the money donated to the trust. The blind cricket team that won five World Cups does not even have a fixed coach. If blind cricketers want to play a match or practice, there is not even a single fixed ground or stadium in the entire country for them.

If the Blind Cricket Team Federation has to participate in any tournament, it becomes difficult for them to get any sponsors. Despite so many difficulties, India's blind cricket team is making the country proud all over the world. Winning five World Cups without any government help is not an easy task.

If BCCI recognises blind cricket, then the lives of these cricketers in our country will change 360 degrees. Indian blind cricket and cricketers will get a new identity. At present, blind cricketers do not get any annual salary, rather they get a match fee of Rs 3000 per match. The trust bears the expenses of the match fees. After getting recognition from BCCI, blind players can get annual fixed salary and match fees worth lakhs of rupees.

At present, the blind cricket team rents the stadium with the money of the trust, the rent of which is Rs 20000 per day. Whereas after getting recognition, blind cricketers will be able to get BCCI stadiums to play. Till now the tournaments of blind cricket team are organized with the sponsorship of trust and some selected private companies. After recognition, BCCI will organize matches, which will attract more sponsors.

