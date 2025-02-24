The budget of the country's capital Delhi is currently Rs 78,800 crore.

The first session of the new assembly started in Delhi on Monday. In the first session, on one hand, there was a ruckus to remove the photos of Dr Bhim Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, while on the other hand, the Opposition raised questions on BJP not fulfilling its election promise of giving Rs 2500 to women every month. The issue of giving money to women has become particularly hot because Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that AAP has emptied Delhi's treasury.

The statement by CM Gupta has increased the heartbeat of Delhiites. The question now arising in the minds of women waiting to get Rs 2500 every month in Delhi is, whether the guarantee given to them in the elections will be fulfilled. Based on the statement of the CM, the Aam Aadmi Party is claiming that the BJP government will not be able to fulfil the promises made to the people of Delhi. However, on this issue, all the BJP leaders including CM Rekha Gupta made it clear that all the promises made will be fulfilled.

The budget of the country's capital Delhi is currently Rs 78,800 crore, while the subsidy budget in Delhi has increased to Rs 11000 crore in 2024-25. This includes other subsidies including electricity and water. In the last 10 years, the subsidy has increased by 607% in fulfilling the free promises made to the public. Now if the BJP government in Delhi fulfils the promise of giving Rs 2500 to women every month, then it will have an impact of about Rs 11000 crore annually on the treasury of Delhi.

The expenditure that was being made on subsidy till now will be doubled directly and the burden on the Delhi government will increase manifold. Perhaps keeping this data in mind, the Rekha government is weighing all the profit and loss before fulfilling this promise and that is why there is a delay in fulfilling this promise.