DNA TV Show: Big blow to Pakistan as US labels TRF as global terror outfit

The US has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity -- a move that gives a major blow to the Pakistani Army and its Chief Asim Munir. TRF had carried out the Pahalgam attack in April this year. Along with this, the Trump government has also maintained the sanctions on Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba, the founder of TRF.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has confirmed the sanctions on TRF through his own social media handle. After the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, many all-party delegations from India went abroad, where they informed the whole world about the involvement of TRF and Pakistan in the Pahalgam attack. Due to these tireless efforts, TRF, which has become a sore in Kashmir, has been banned by the US.

After being declared a terrorist organisation, no person associated with TRF will be able to go to US, nor will they be able to do any economic activity in the country. If any group or person is found doing terror funding for TRF in the US, then they will be prosecuted under the anti-terror law. Not only this, the bank accounts or properties of people associated with TRF in America will also be confiscated. If America wants, its friendly countries will also be able to confiscate the accounts and properties of banned organisations.

Sanctions by US break the back of any terrorist organisation, because after the sanctions, it becomes almost impossible for terrorist organisations to arrange terror funding from America to Europe. This attack by the Trump government on TRF has also exposed the pseudo-terrorism policy of the Pakistani government.

The name of TRF was first heard in the terrorist circles of Kashmir in the year 2019 when the terrorists of TRF started killing non-Kashmiri labourers in a cowardly manner. By 2022, the terrorists of TRF started targeting the killing of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs. In 2024, the terror commander of TRF, Basit Ahmed Dar, was killed in an encounter, after which the activities of TRF reduced. But in 2025, by carrying out the Pahalgam terror attack, TRF gave bloody proof of its presence.

Hafiz Saeed and Asim Munir thought that by carrying out a dreadful attack like Pahalgam, they would spread the terror of TRF in Kashmir, but they had forgotten that the new India neither forgets nor forgives. Due to this policy of India against terrorism, today Trump has also had to admit that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has become a threat not only to India but the whole world.