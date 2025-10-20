FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

Donald Trump calls on Russia, Ukraine to end war: 'I say they should...'

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Asrani passes away at 84

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days

BIG news for Mukesh Ambani on Diwali as Reliance adds Rs 67459 crore in one day, market cap reaches...

Bihar Election 2025: Hemant Soren's JMM drops out of race days after declaring solo contest

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals

Karan Johar turns philanthropist, joins forces with designer Maheka Mirpuri for underprivileged cancer patients, raises Rs...

FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note

Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal faces Rs 128 crore GST demand from...; shares fall to...

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in three days

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 strikes Pakistan, third in 3 days

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals

Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, ritual

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck

Bangladesh has begun reactivating its old airbase near the Chicken Neck after 54 years.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 20, 2025, 11:21 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh's 'war plan' near India's chicken neck
File photo
Bangladesh, the country that India liberated from Pakistan, is now conspiring with Pakistan against India. But how Bangladesh is attempting to target India's Chicken Neck. How Bangladesh has been supported by China and Pakistan in this conspiracy, and how we are prepared to deal with this threat.

Bangladesh has its sights set on India's Chicken Neck, the region that connects the entire country to the Northeast. This is being said because Bangladesh has begun reactivating its old airbase near the Chicken Neck after 54 years. It is reported that Bangladesh has begun rebuilding the Lalmonirhat airbase. Lalmonirhat is just 12-15 kilometers from the Indian border and 135 kilometers from Siliguri, which connects Northeast India to the mainland. There is no doubt that this could pose a significant threat to India.

The Bangladesh Army Chief recently visited this Lalmonirhat Airbase, adjacent to India. It is reported that construction work on the hangars for this airbase has begun. This Bangladeshi airbase had been closed since 1971, but why is it being reactivated now, 54 years later, needs to be understood. Located very close to the Indian border, this airbase poses a triangle of threat to India because Bangladesh is receiving assistance from China and Pakistan in building this airbase.

This airbase will give China the ability to monitor Indian military installations. It is being reported that Bangladesh may deploy JF-17 fighter jets acquired from China. It is reported that the contract for the reconstruction of this airbase has also been awarded to a Pakistani defense firm, which raises suspicions of ISI involvement here.

But India is also well-prepared to deal with this triangular threat. If Bangladesh attempts any misadventure against India from this airbase, it will be destroyed within minutes. The Indian Air Force's Eastern Air Command, operating from Shillong, is responsible for these areas. The Air Force has a total of 15 air force stations, of which 7-8 are major air bases that fall within the jurisdiction of Bangladesh's Lalmonirhat airbase.

The closest airbase to this Bangladesh airbase is Hashimara Airbase in Falta, West Bengal, where two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets, or 36 jets, are deployed. It is just 85 kilometers from Lalmonirhat, meaning a strike could be launched within 10 to 15 minutes.

Kailashnagar Airbase in Tripura is also just 100 kilometers away, where 12-18 fighter jets deployed can launch a strike within 20 minutes. The 18 Sukhoi fighter jets deployed at Bagdogra Air Force Station in Siliguri can also strike across the Bangladesh border in 25 minutes.

Despite this, Bangladesh, under the influence of China and Pakistan, is thinking of reactivating this airbase, but perhaps Bangladesh has forgotten that in 1971, India had done such a bad thing to this airbase that it has not been able to start again till date.

In 1971, this airbase served as an operational base for the Pakistan Air Force on the eastern front. Indian Air Force MiG-21 and Hunter jets carried out pre-emptive strikes on Lalmonirhat. On December 4-5, the Air Force destroyed the airbase's runway and hangar, and 2-3 Sabre jets stationed there were destroyed on the spot. By December 7, 1971, Lalmonirhat Airbase was completely inactive. Perhaps Bangladesh has forgotten this 54-year-old history, but Muhammad Yunus should turn the pages of history.

Advertisement
