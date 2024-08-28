DNA TV Show: Bangladesh’s interim govt frees terror group chief Jashimuddin Rahmani

Sheikh Hasina government had banned ABT in 2015 and the Anti-Terrorism Court had put Rahmani in jail.

Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has released Jasimuddin Rahmani, the chief of Bangladesh's most extremist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). This shows that the good times of extremism have started in the country and bad times have come for Hindus.

Rahmani has serious crimes registered against him, from propagating terrorist ideology to murdering activists and robbing banks. His Ansarullah Bangla Team is an extremist organization that wants to spread the ideology of Al Qaeda in Bangladesh. This organization was set up in 2013. Between 2013 and 2015, extremists associated with this organization killed 5 bloggers and 1 professor, all of whom supported secular ideology and the interests of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

In 2015, the extremists of Ansarullah Bangla Team also carried out a bank robbery in Savar, Bangladesh in which 3 people were killed. Sheikh Hasina government had banned ABT in 2015 and the Anti-Terrorism Court had put Rahmani in jail, but Mohammad Yunus, with the release of Rahmani, indicated that the so-called interim government of Bangladesh supports the fundamentalists.

The interim government of Bangladesh is now leaving no stone unturned in rewarding the extremist group that overthrew Sheikh Hasina. Now Bangladesh, like Pakistan, has become a new nursery for fundamentalists, where there is no place for Hindus anymore. The rule of fundamentalists has come openly in Bangladesh due to which the Hindus of Bangladesh are more scared than before and not only Hindus, but the peace-loving and secular Muslims of Bangladesh are also so scared of the fundamentalists that they are running to leave the country.