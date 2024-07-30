Twitter
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is 'heartbroken' at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh job quota protests resume after PM ignores ultimatum

The students had given an ultimatum to the government to apologize for the violence happening in the country.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jul 30, 2024, 11:48 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Bangladesh job quota protests resume after PM ignores ultimatum
Photo: X
After a few days of peace, the fire of violence has flared up again in Bangladesh. Thousands of students have come out on the streets in Dhaka. Arson is taking place everywhere. To control the violent protests, the police are firing tear gas shells at the students. This fire of violence started in protest against reservation, but now the students who have come out on the streets are adamant about getting an apology from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The students had given an ultimatum to the government to apologize for the violence happening in the country. The students want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to apologize to the whole country. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ignored the ultimatum to apologize, after which the anger of the students erupted and they have come out on the streets against the government.

On July 21, amid violent protests, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the High Court's decision to retain the quota system in government jobs. After which the students had calmed down, but now the second round of student protests has begun, in which PM Sheikh Hasina is their target.

Thousands of students are taking to the streets and raising their voices against the government. To stop the violent protests, the army has also taken charge along with the police. But despite this, the violence is increasing. A large number of students have been arrested. Due to the violence schools, colleges and universities are closed indefinitely. Curfew has been imposed in many areas. But despite this, the situation in this country is out of control.

