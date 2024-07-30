DNA TV Show: Bangladesh job quota protests resume after PM ignores ultimatum

The students had given an ultimatum to the government to apologize for the violence happening in the country.

After a few days of peace, the fire of violence has flared up again in Bangladesh. Thousands of students have come out on the streets in Dhaka. Arson is taking place everywhere. To control the violent protests, the police are firing tear gas shells at the students. This fire of violence started in protest against reservation, but now the students who have come out on the streets are adamant about getting an apology from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The students had given an ultimatum to the government to apologize for the violence happening in the country. The students want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to apologize to the whole country. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ignored the ultimatum to apologize, after which the anger of the students erupted and they have come out on the streets against the government.

On July 21, amid violent protests, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the High Court's decision to retain the quota system in government jobs. After which the students had calmed down, but now the second round of student protests has begun, in which PM Sheikh Hasina is their target.

Thousands of students are taking to the streets and raising their voices against the government. To stop the violent protests, the army has also taken charge along with the police. But despite this, the violence is increasing. A large number of students have been arrested. Due to the violence schools, colleges and universities are closed indefinitely. Curfew has been imposed in many areas. But despite this, the situation in this country is out of control.

