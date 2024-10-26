Baba Bageshwar's message asks for a similar expression in the digital world by adding "Hindu" to social media names.

Baba Bageshwar, also known as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, is a popular figure on the internet, admired by many for his spiritual guidance. Recently, he called on his followers to add "Hindu" to their social media names. Speaking to a large gathering in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, he urged his followers to move beyond caste labels and adopt a shared Hindu identity. He even encouraged attendees to go live on social media to spread the message further.

Baba Bageshwar believes this move will promote unity among Hindus. By including "Hindu" in their names, he suggests that followers can create a visible digital presence, helping to bridge social divides and unite against caste-based differences. He emphasized that this gesture would send a message of Hindu solidarity to society.

His call also aims to address the issue of "Love Jihad." Citing cases where Muslim men have reportedly posed as Hindus online to deceive Hindu women, he noted that adding "Hindu" to names could help identify people and avoid tragic cases like a recent incident in Delhi. In this case, Salim, pretending to be “Sanju” online, misled Sonia, leading to her untimely death.

Many Hindus already display symbols of faith on their cars and in their homes. Baba Bageshwar's message asks for a similar expression in the digital world by adding "Hindu" to social media names. This message has caught attention and sparked discussions among young Hindus. Time will tell if this call for digital unity will spread further, but Baba Bageshwar’s message is clear and gaining followers.