The decision has come into effect with immediate effect. Assam CM has made it clear that the license for the weapon will be given only to the natives.

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a big decision to arm the natives of its state. After the cabinet meeting on May 28, CM Sarma said that the Assam government will give arms licenses to the residents of sensitive and backward areas. Residents of the border area will also be given arms licenses. Arms licenses will be given to the natives of Assam. The decision has come into effect with immediate effect.

People living in the border and backward areas of Assam can apply for a license immediately if they want. But what will happen with this decision? Why does the Himanta government want to hand over weapons to the people? Three words are very important to decode and understand this decision of the Assam government -- natives, sensitive and backward and areas adjoining the border.

Assam CM has made it clear that the license for the weapon will be given only to the natives. Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar districts of Assam share a 267.5 km long international border with Bangladesh. The decision is also important for internal security.

There is a large-scale infiltration into India from these districts. These districts are the entry points for Bangladeshi infiltrators to enter India. In case of protest, the infiltrators often clash with the local people. Now, by giving the license of the weapon, the Assam government will empower the natives in these districts.

The Assam government will also give weapons, especially to the people of Dhubri-Naugaon-Morigaon-Gwalpara-Barpeta and South Samrana. The reason behind this is also the crisis of internal security and intruders. Moreover, the Hindu population decreased in 7 districts of Assam from 1991 to 2011. These districts are Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara. Hindus also became a minority in Hailakandi in Barak Valley and South Salmara-Mankachar in Lower Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised this question many times -- how did the Muslim population in Assam increase from 20 per cent to 45 per cent? It is alleged that this balance of population has been disturbed due to Bangladeshi infiltrators. This is a very sensitive issue.