DNA TV Show: Asim Munir's two-front war conspiracy against India

Pakistan and Bangladesh are preparing for a secret defence agreement. The target of this potential defence agreement is none other than India. Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir is working to finalise a defence deal with Bangladesh similar to the one Pakistan has with Saudi Arabia. It is believed that this defence agreement is being orchestrated against India. These preparations for a secret agreement are being made at a time when Bangladesh is experiencing instability following the death of radical student leader Osman Hadi. Civil war-like conditions are emerging, and Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, is working with its agents within the interim government of Bangladesh to fuel anti-India narratives in Dhaka.

How will India's security be affected if Pakistan and Bangladesh sign a defence agreement similar to the one between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia? Is India prepared to fight simultaneously on both the eastern and western fronts against a potential military alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

This defence deal is being viewed as preparation for a two-front war against India. This means a conspiracy is being hatched to encircle India from both the western front (the Pakistan border) and the eastern front (the Bangladesh border).

Following the change of power in Bangladesh, the sudden rapprochement between Bangladesh and Pakistan raised concerns that Bangladesh was becoming a new center for anti-India activities. In recent times, defence cooperation between the two countries has also increased. According to sources in the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, the two countries are now working together to draft a defence agreement.

- Currently, Islamabad and Dhaka have established a joint mechanism that is working on drafting, reviewing, and advancing a potential defence agreement.

- This mechanism includes officials from the defence ministries of both countries, as well as representatives from the army, navy, and air force.

- The formation of this joint mechanism means that Pakistan and Bangladesh are no longer just talking – they have put the agreement down on paper. This means they are determining what will be included in this defence agreement, which we will analyse further.

- This report indicates that Bangladesh and Pakistan want to enter into a strategic and defence agreement that would function similarly to Pakistan's defence cooperation arrangement with Saudi Arabia.

- Several rounds of discussions have already taken place between the military leadership of Pakistan and Bangladesh regarding this agreement. Based on these discussions, the final draft is being prepared.

- According to current information, the final draft of this defence agreement is expected to be completed after the general elections in Bangladesh.

- This will allow the next government to formally review and approve the agreement.