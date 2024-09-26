Twitter
DNA TV Show: As gold prices hit all-time high, should we invest in yellow metal or shares?

Devara release, review live updates: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film set for Rs 100 crore opening on first day

‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

'Why pick up BCCI, settle with them only': SC asks Byju's on Rs 15000 crore debt

Analysis

DNA TV Show: As gold prices hit all-time high, should we invest in yellow metal or shares?

This week gold has become costlier by Rs 1,313 so far.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

DNA TV Show: As gold prices hit all-time high, should we invest in yellow metal or shares?
Gold is a priceless metal and everyone wants to have gold, gold jewellery, and gold chains. But buying gold is not within everyone's reach now. The price of gold reached its all-time high on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 158 to Rs 75,406. Earlier on Wednesday, its price was Rs 75,248 per ten grams. This week gold has become costlier by Rs 1,313 so far.

This year the price of gold has fluctuated a lot. Not only gold, but the price of silver has also fluctuated. Now people are confused about whether to invest money in the stock market or gold.

In 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs 48,651
- In 2021, the price of 10 grams of gold increased to Rs 48,720.
- In 2022, 10 grams of gold was available for Rs 52,679
- In the next year 2023, 10 grams of gold was Rs 65,330
- And now, this year, 10 grams of gold (24 carat) has reached Rs 75,406.

Experts believe that the price of gold will increase further in the coming days. Looking at the way the price of gold is increasing, it is believed that in the next 2 years the price of 10 grams of gold will cross Rs 1 lakh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
