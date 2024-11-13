He also had a connection with Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in a gang war last year.

The system that supports Khalistan in Canada, today another lie of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been exposed. Justin Trudeau kept lying to the whole world that there are no Khalistani terrorists in his country. India kept saying with evidence that Khalistani terrorists are in Canada only.

An FIR copy from Canadian police tells that there are Khalistani terrorists in Canada. The person whose name is in it is Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla. He is a dreaded terrorist of the terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force. The Canadian government has always denied that terrorist Arsh Dalla is not there but after the firing incident on the night of 28 October, Canada has accepted its lie.

On the night of October 28, there was a shootout in Milton, Canada in which two people were taken into custody. After investigation, it was found that one of these people was Arsh Dalla. Police also recovered many illegal weapons from him. Dalla was also injured in the shootout. Canadian Police has registered an FIR in this case, in which Arsh Dalla's name is mentioned.

Dalla is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in the firing case. First, his arrest and then his court appearance make one thing clear: Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla is in Canada. Indian security agencies have already given the list of Khalistani terrorists to the Canadian government.

The Indian government has given an NIA chargesheet to Canada, in which Arsh Dalla's name is placed first. This list contains wanted terrorists of India. In this chargesheet, Arsh Dalla's status is written as wanted. But Canada has been deceiving the Indian security agencies. The Home Ministry had put Dalla on the list of terrorists in 2023. He also had a connection with Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in a gang war last year.