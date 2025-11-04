FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr

Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week

Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir to get more power? Pakistan plans constitutional amendment

Under Munir's pressure, Pakistan's puppet government is about to end even the nominal democracy in the country.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Asim Munir to get more power? Pakistan plans constitutional amendment
Some people in Pakistan are saying that Army Chief Asim Munir is deliberately pushing Pakistan into the fire of war. From escalating tensions with India to inciting the Taliban, Munir is behind it all. He first rose from Army Chief to become Pakistan's Field Marshal, and now, 'forcing' Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to change the Constitution.

Munir's latest order to Shahbaz is to amend the constitution to strengthen his grip on Pakistan. While the state of democracy in Pakistan is no secret, under Munir's pressure, Pakistan's puppet government is about to end even the nominal democracy in the country.

- On Asim Munir's orders, the Shahbaz government is now going to amend Pakistan's Constitution.

- This 27th Amendment will further strengthen the military's hold on Pakistan.

- According to sources, after the constitutional amendment, Asim Munir will become the Commander-in-Chief, and the government's control over the military will also legally end.

- By amending Article 243, the rank of Field Marshal will be given constitutional recognition, as there is no mention of Field Marshal in Pakistan's current Constitution. Before Munir, Ayub Khan served as Field Marshal, but Pakistan did not have this in the Constitution.

- Preparations are also being made to extend Asim Munir's term, which will provide legal clarity regarding his continued tenure until 2027, as Munir was originally scheduled to retire on November 28th.

What will happen if Field Marshal Asim Munir becomes Commander-in-Chief?

Field Marshal is the highest rank in the Pakistani Army, while the Commander-in-Chief is the supreme commander of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who is constitutionally the President.
But now Munir has decided to seize even the President's nominal constitutional control over the Pakistan Army.

Shahbaz Sharif is also compelled to obey Asim Munir's orders because if Asim Munir does not receive the power and extension he desires, he will overthrow the current government and take complete control of the government.

For this reason, Shahbaz's party, the Pakistan Muslim League, has joined forces with Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party to amend the Constitution. The matter was kept completely secret. The people of Pakistan only learned of it when Bilawal Bhutto posted on social media. By amending the Constitution, Shahbaz Sharif will remain in Asim Munir's good books, and thus the army will show its kindness and make Shahbaz Sharif win the next elections as well.

READ | PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

Who is Devi Shetty? Narayana Health founder set to enter UK market in Rs 2200 Cr
Bigg Boss 19: These five contestants are nominated for eviction this week
Not Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, this city is most polluted in October, cleanest ci
ChatGPT Go subscription now FREE in India for 12 months: Know who is eligible...
Mehli Mistry cites Ratan Tata's quote in parting note to Tata Trust, makes commi
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
