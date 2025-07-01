Research has found that this is happening due to the braking system of electric cars.

Millions of people who drive electric cars may be in trouble. A research study on electric cars revealed that the health of people travelling in EVs is deteriorating. You must also be wondering how a car can spoil someone's health. A study conducted in France has found that people sitting in EV cars are getting motion sickness. Motion sickness means dizziness, vomiting, and nausea. People's health is deteriorating due to the technology of EV cars.

Research has found that this is happening due to the braking system of electric cars. EV cars have a regenerative braking system. That is, when the brake is pressed, there are slight shocks in the car, and the car vibrates a little. This is why the driver and passengers feel uncomfortable.

The biggest feature of electric cars is that they make almost no noise. But this very feature is becoming a cause of trouble for passengers. For example, in petrol-diesel cars, the sound of the engine is a signal. Due to which our brain gets an idea of ​​the increase or decrease in the speed of the car or braking. But because this does not happen in electric cars, motion sickness occurs.

The Danish police had refused to include EV cars in their fleet due to motion sickness. The trend of EV cars has increased a lot in recent times. In 2024, 22 per cent of the total new cars sold in the whole world were electric cars. There are currently 56 electric cars on the roads of India. The sale of electric cars in India is increasing at the rate of 20 per cent every year. In India, after five years, i.e. in 2030, the number of electric cars is expected to double, i.e. cross 1 crore. Electric cars are considered energy-saving and environmentally friendly. But to make these cars passenger-friendly, car companies will have to take the necessary steps.