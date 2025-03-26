Gen Z is also called digital natives because this generation has been using the internet and social media since childhood.

A 14-year-old boy in Delhi was abducted and murdered allegedly by his three friends for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, the police said. The three minors have been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police added. It is known about Gen Z kids that they are violent, angry and suffer from serious problems like depression. Gen Z is the generation of people born between 1997 and 2012. They have grown up with the internet and digital technology.

Gen Z is also called digital natives because this generation has been using the internet and social media since childhood. The way of working, understanding, speaking, meeting people and thinking of the Gen Z generation is different from the rest. The problem with this generation of internet and mobile is that symptoms of violence, obsession, habit of being confined in their own world and depression are commonly seen in them. This is the reason why rules have started coming up in many countries regarding the Gen Z generation, and the world has started believing that this Gen Z generation is in big danger.

Delhi's Vaibhav Garg case

First, Vaibhav was kidnapped by his three friends on Sunday. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 10 lakh. But the kidnappers killed Vaibhav by stabbing him with knives. The victim's body was thrown in the bushes near Bhalswa Lake. Vaibhav was a student in class 10th and lived with his family in the Wazirabad area. Father is a driver and Vaibhav was the only boy in the family. The police had started searching for the accused on the basis of technical surveillance along with CCTV footage, and on Tuesday, the police took three minors into custody.

