Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeAnalysis

ANALYSIS

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Former Pakistani cricketer and now commentator Sana Mir raised the issue of Kashmir in cricket. Know what she said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:36 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The latest episode of Pakistan's anti-India propaganda was witnessed in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Sri Lanka during a match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This comes after certain Pakistani players got into off-field controversies by showing provocative gestures towards the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2025. The world also saw what Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of the Asian Cricket Council, did after India's victory. But now Pakistan has shown its next episode in the Women's Cricket World Cup.

On Thursday, during the Pakistan and Bangladesh match, former Pakistani cricketer and now commentator Sana Mir committed a despicable act. She raised the issue of Kashmir in cricket. You must be wondering how and why the Pakistani commentator did this.

During the match, when Pakistani batter Natalia came to the crease, Sana Mir, ignoring her batting, repeatedly mentioned her birthplace and emphatically informed cricket fans that Natalia hails from Azad Kashmir. The area of ​​India, known to the world as PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir), is Pakistan's deliberate propaganda, referring to it as Azad Kashmir from the cricket commentary box.

Is raising the Kashmir issue in an ICC cricket match a new tactic by Pakistan? Is the frustration of the Asia Cup defeat being taken out in this way in the Women's Cricket World Cup? And the biggest question: shouldn't action be taken against Pakistani commentators for raising the Kashmir issue on the cricket field?

READ | Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said

The Indian men's team taught Pakistan a lesson in the Asia Cup; the Indian women's team is ready to do the same, and it's going to start with a no-handshake approach once again. This Sunday, October 5, there's a clash between the Indian and Pakistani women's teams, and it's reported that the Indian women's cricket team has also decided not to shake hands with Pakistani players. Pakistan is going to cry foul over this. Overall, it can be said that whether it's the Pakistani men's team, women's team, or commentators, they have no interest in cricket. They simply want to conspire against India, at which they always fail.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with
India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs
India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs
Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses 'full faith' in legal system, says...
Who is Garima Saikia Garg? Late singer Zubeen Garg's widow expresses...
Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...
Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE