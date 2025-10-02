DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Former Pakistani cricketer and now commentator Sana Mir raised the issue of Kashmir in cricket. Know what she said.

The latest episode of Pakistan's anti-India propaganda was witnessed in the ongoing Women's World Cup in Sri Lanka during a match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This comes after certain Pakistani players got into off-field controversies by showing provocative gestures towards the Indian team in the Asia Cup 2025. The world also saw what Mohsin Naqvi, Chief of the Asian Cricket Council, did after India's victory. But now Pakistan has shown its next episode in the Women's Cricket World Cup.

On Thursday, during the Pakistan and Bangladesh match, former Pakistani cricketer and now commentator Sana Mir committed a despicable act. She raised the issue of Kashmir in cricket. You must be wondering how and why the Pakistani commentator did this.

During the match, when Pakistani batter Natalia came to the crease, Sana Mir, ignoring her batting, repeatedly mentioned her birthplace and emphatically informed cricket fans that Natalia hails from Azad Kashmir. The area of ​​India, known to the world as PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir), is Pakistan's deliberate propaganda, referring to it as Azad Kashmir from the cricket commentary box.

Is raising the Kashmir issue in an ICC cricket match a new tactic by Pakistan? Is the frustration of the Asia Cup defeat being taken out in this way in the Women's Cricket World Cup? And the biggest question: shouldn't action be taken against Pakistani commentators for raising the Kashmir issue on the cricket field?

The Indian men's team taught Pakistan a lesson in the Asia Cup; the Indian women's team is ready to do the same, and it's going to start with a no-handshake approach once again. This Sunday, October 5, there's a clash between the Indian and Pakistani women's teams, and it's reported that the Indian women's cricket team has also decided not to shake hands with Pakistani players. Pakistan is going to cry foul over this. Overall, it can be said that whether it's the Pakistani men's team, women's team, or commentators, they have no interest in cricket. They simply want to conspire against India, at which they always fail.