DNA TV Show: Why Israel does not want Asim Munir's troops in Gaza peacekeeping force?

Like several other countries, Pakistan has offered to deploy its troops to Gaza as part of an international peacekeeping force mandated under the peace plan finalised between Israel and the militant group Hamas. But the leadership in Israel reportedly does not want Pakistan to have any such role in Gaza. Let us analyse this situation and its various reasons here.

Firstly, let's understand the situation in Gaza. United States President Donald Trump mediated to formulate a Gaza peace plan to stop the yearslong conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory. There are several key aspects of the historic plan, including an immediate ceasefire and the deployment of an international stabilisation force (ISF) to Gaza. Several countries -- including Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Qatar -- have offered to contribute their soldiers to the force. Pakistan army chief Asim Munir had also announced plans to deploy troops to Gaza. But things don't seem to be going his way.

The number one reason for Israel's unacceptance for Pakistan's proposal is the neighbouring country's questionable relations with Hamas. Earlier this year, Hamas militants were given a grand reception in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with members of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba holding a rally with them. Another key reason is Pakistan army's well-known ties with homegrown terrorists as well as with other unstable elements around the world. For instance, Munir recently met with Libya's Field Marshal Belqasim Haftar and offered to sell weapons to the country, which is currently under heavy sanctions.

Last but not the least, the Pakistani army has a poor track record, especially in context of international deployment. Cases in point:

- In 1970, the Pakistani army was called for assistance in Operation Black September in Jordan. There, the Pakistani army, under the command of Zia-ul-Haq, infamously killed more civilians than rebels.

- In 1993, the Pakistani army was deployed against rebel groups in Somalia. But in an ambush by the Somali militia, 24 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

- In 2000, thousands of Pakistani soldiers were sent to Congo on a United Nations (UN) mission. But the Pakistani army was accused of sexual abuse, misconduct, and smuggling there.